The San Jose Sharks have waived forward Evander Kane, it was announced Sunday.

Kane is in the fourth year of a seven-year, $49 million deal and carries a cap hit of $7 million in each of the next three seasons after 2021-22.

The 30-year-old forward who has not yet appeared in a game for the Sharks this season, was suspended for 21 games on Monday for falsifying his COVID-19 vaccination status. His suspension is set to end on Dec. 2.

Meanwhile, goaltender Matt Murray has cleared after being waived by the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

