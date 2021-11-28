13m ago
Sharks place Kane on waivers
The San Jose Sharks have waived forward Evander Kane, it was announced Sunday. The 30-year-old forward was suspended for 21 games on Monday for falsifying his COVID vaccination status. His suspension was set to end on Dec. 2.
TSN.ca Staff
The San Jose Sharks have waived forward Evander Kane, it was announced Sunday.
Placed on NHL waivers today: Evander Kane (SJ) and Logan Shaw (OTT).— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 28, 2021
Kane is in the fourth year of a seven-year, $49 million deal and carries a cap hit of $7 million in each of the next three seasons after 2021-22.
The 30-year-old forward who has not yet appeared in a game for the Sharks this season, was suspended for 21 games on Monday for falsifying his COVID-19 vaccination status. His suspension is set to end on Dec. 2.
Meanwhile, goaltender Matt Murray has cleared after being waived by the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.
More to come.