Evans has two goals to lead Rocket past Monsters

CLEVELAND — Jake Evans scored twice, including the eventual winner, as the Laval Rocket blasted the Cleveland Monsters 5-1 on Friday in American Hockey League play.

Alexandre Alain, Nikita Scherbak and Lukas Vejdemo rounded out the attack for Laval (6-7-1), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves for the win.

Sonny Milano had a power-play goal for Cleveland (7-6-1) and Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 19 shots in net.

The Rocket could not score on their three power plays and the Monsters were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.