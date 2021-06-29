Rafael Benitez's return to the Merseyside appears to be at hand.

BBC Sport's Phil McNulty reports Everton is close to naming the 61-year-old Spaniard as its new manager on a three-year deal.

Benitez spent six years as manager at Liverpool from 2004 where he won both the FA Cup and the Champions League, making the Toffees' move for Benitez a contentious one among certain portions of the fan base. Benitez would become only the second man - after William Edward Barclay, the first manager of both the Toffees and Reds - to manage both Liverpool sides.

A native of Madrid, Benitez will succeed Carlo Ancelotti who left the club last month to return to Real Madrid, another of Benitez's former managerial appointments.

Benitez had most recently been managing in China with Dalian Professional, having resigned this past January.

The well travelled Benitez has also managed at Valladolid, Valencia, Inter, Napoli, Chelsea and Newcastle.