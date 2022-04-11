Malkin to have hearing for cross-check on Borowiecki

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin will have a hearing on Monday for cross-checking Nashville Predators defenceman Mark Borowiecki.

Malkin received a four-minute penalty for high-sticking Borowiecki as the second period came to an end during Pittsburgh's 3-2 overtime win on Sunday. Borowiecki and Malkin traded slashes before Malkin caught the Predators defenceman in the face with a cross-check. Borowiecki, who did not return to the game after the incident, also received a two-minute minor for slashing.

Malkin has 17 goals and 37 points in 37 games this season after undergoing knee surgery last summer.

The 35-year-old has only been suspended once before in his 16-year NHL career, receiving a one-game ban in 2019 for high-sticking.