After missing the first 34 games of the season following knee surgery, Pittsburgh Penguins star centre Evgeni Malkin will make his 2021-22 debut Tuesday night in Anaheim against the Ducks.

The 35-year-old underwent right knee surgery in June and has slowly worked his way back to playing shape this season.

Malkin scored eight goals and 20 assists over 33 games in 2020-21, his 15th season with the Penguins.

Since being drafted by Pittsburgh second overall in 2004, the Russia has scored 424 goals and added 680 assists over 940 career games. He's also scored 64 goals and 110 assists over 170 playoff contests, helping the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times.

Malkin has won the Calder Memorial Trophy (2007), two Art Ross Trophies (2009, 2012), one Conn Smythe Trophy (2009), one Hart Memorial Trophy (2012) and one Ted Lindsay Award (2012).

Currently, the Pens hold a 20-9-5 record and sit fourth in the Metropolitan Division.