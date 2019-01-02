After being released from their clubs earlier in the day to pursue NFL opportunities, wide receiver Marken Michel and defensive lineman James Vaughters are headed south of the border.

NFL futures contracts have @calstampeders WR Marken Michelle agreeing to terms with @Eagles and DL James Vaughters with the @ChicagoBears per @FarhanLaljiTSN — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) January 3, 2019

Michel agreed to terms on a futures contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, while Vaughters agreed to a futures deal with the Chicago Bears according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Both Michel and Vaughters were scheduled to become free agents next month.

In 11 games for the Stampeders last season, Michel had 31 receptions for 435 yards and five touchdowns. The 25-year-old played for the Stampeders the past two seasons.

Vaughters played 16 games for the Stamps last season, finishing with 24 tackles and five sacks. The 25-year-old has also played for Calgary the past two seasons.