Matt Stajan is headed to Germany.

The EHC Munchen Red Bulls of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga announced Wednesday Stajan has signed with the club after 15 seasons in the NHL.

"I'm really looking forward to living in Munich with my family and to playing for the German Champion in the future," Stajan told the team's website, via Google translate. "Red Bull Munich is a great organization with an exceptionally good team. I cannot wait to meet my new teammates and coaches, all the staff and of course the great fans. I'm sure we have a great season ahead of us."

Stajan, 34, made his NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2002-03 season and went on to appear in 1,003 career games with the Leafs and Calgary Flames.

He scored four goals and posted 12 points in 68 games with the Flames last season.

"We are pleased that Matt is coming to us after his magnificent NHL career," Red Bulls head coach Don Jackson said. "He has completed more than 1,000 games for Toronto and Calgary, but now radiates a huge enthusiasm to continue his career in Munich. That shows his love for ice hockey. "

Stajan was selected in the second round, 57th overall, of the 2002 NHL Draft.