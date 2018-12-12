Harvard defenceman Adam Fox told The Athletic this week he wants to make the leap to the National Hockey League "as soon as possible."

Fox, a third-round pick of the Calgary Flames in 2016, was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in June as part of the deal that saw Dougie Hamilton and Micheal Ferland move to Raleigh. Flames general manager Brad Treliving said at the time that the team had concerns over whether Fox, who had already announced he would return to Harvard for his junior season, would sign with Calgary.

The Jericho, NY. native dismissed rumours that he plans to spend his senior season at Harvard and sign with the New York Rangers in 2020.

“I know people think I have some plan to sign with the Rangers because of where I grew up,” Fox said. “But my dream, my goal, is to play in the NHL. As soon as possible.”

Fox, 20, is eligible to sign with the Hurricanes once the NCAA season comes to an end. He's off to a dominant start this season with five goals and 20 points in 11 games.

Sara Civian of The Athletic reports the Hurricanes are "very confident" the team will sign Fox and adds Hurricanes head of defensive development Tim Gleason has visited with Fox multiple times since the trade.