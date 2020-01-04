Former BC Lions defensive back Chris Edwards is expected to sign with the NFL's San Francisco 49ers, a league source told TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Edwards, 27, recorded 50 tackles, one sack and interception in 18 games last season, his lone campaign with the Lions. Prior to 2019, Edwards spent the first two seasons of his career with the Edmonton Eskimos. He owns career numbers of 112 tackles, one sack, four interceptions and one touchdown.

As Edwards is joining the 49ers after the conclusion of the 2019 NFL regular season, he is not eligible to play in the team's upcoming playoff game.