The BC Lions have released placekicker and punter Ty Long so that he can sign a futures deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

TSN's Farhan Lalji originally reported the news Saturday with TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor confirming later in the day.

Long was eligible to become a free agent in February.

Long made 43 of 46 field goals last season including going seven-for-seven on attempts of 50 yards or more.

“We thank Ty for his time as Lion and we wish him the best of luck with this well-deserved NFL opportunity,” said general manager Ed Hervey in a statement.