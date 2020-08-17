In a surprise move on Monday, David Silva is returning to Spain.

Widely expected to join Lazio, the World Cup-winning midfielder has signed for Real Sociedad after leaving Manchester City following a 10-year spell.

ℹ️ OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT| We are delighted to announce the signing of @21lva. The player joins Real as a free agent until June 30, 2022.#WelcomeDavid #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/PtqIkt4nJR — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) August 17, 2020

The former Valencia player makes his return to La Liga after a 10-year absence and signs a two-year deal with the team that finished sixth this past season.

In his decade with City, Silva won four Premier League titles, five League Cups and two FA Cups.

City announced earlier on Monday that a statue in Silva's honour would be erected in front the Etihad.

Internationally, Silva was capped 125 times by Spain, winning a pair of Euros (2008 and 2012) and the 2010 World Cup.