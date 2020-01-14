Former NFL and CFL wide receiver Chad Johnson announced Tuesday he will try out for the XFL as a kicker next week.

Johnson, who changed his last name to Ochocinco during his NFL career, announced he will try out Monday for the Houston Roughnecks.

The opportunity to kick in the XFL has presented itself, i must tryout Monday in Houston, I’m excited as hell & I’m sure all will go well 🙏🏿 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 14, 2020

The 42-year-old spent 11 seasons in the NFL from 2001-2011, posting 11,059 career receiving yards and 67 touchdowns in 166 games with the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots. He joined the Montreal Alouettes in 2014, recording seven catches for 151 yards and a touchdown in 12 games.

Johnson did not attempt a kick of any type during the regular season in either his NFL or CFL career. He did, however, convert an extra point attempt in a preseason game with the Bengals in 2009.

The XFL is scheduled to begin play next month, with the Roughnecks opening their season against the Los Angeles Wildcats on Feb. 8.