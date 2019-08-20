33m ago
Ex-Jay Sanchez headed to injured list
Houston Astros starter Aaron Sanchez is headed to the injured list with a sore pectoral muscle after leaving his start early, manager A.J. Hinch told reporters Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Tigers 4, Astros 5
Hinch described Sanchez's pectoral as being sore and also pointed to the former Toronto Blue Jay's velocity being down lately. The right-hander left his Tuesday start in the third inning, giving way to Brad Peacock.
Coming into Tuesday, Sanchez was 2-0 with an ERA of 3.86, far better than his 6.07 ERA in 23 starts for the Blue Jays earlier this year.
The Astros took down the Detroit Tigers 6-3 Tuesday night, their second win in as many days against Detroit.