Expectation is Dahlin likely to play Sunday vs. NYR

The expectation is Buffalo Sabres rookie defenceman Rasmus Dahlin is likely to play Sunday against the New York Rangers at this point in time according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Expectation, at this point in time, is Rasmus Dahlin (blocked shot on foot) likely to play tomorrow vs. NYR but that determination won’t be made until tomorrow. After that, BUF doesn’t play until Thursday. Suffice to say, caution will be exercised if he’s not 💯 per cent. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) November 3, 2018

The final decision on his availability will be made Sunday.

McKenzie notes that since the Sabres don't play again after Sunday until Thursday, they will exercise caution if Dahlin isn't 100 per cent ready to go.

This year's first overall pick was injured Saturday afternoon against the Ottawa Senators after blocking a shot with his foot. In 13 games so far this season, Dahlin has one goal and three assists.

The Sabres went on to score nine goals in Saturday's rout of the Sens.