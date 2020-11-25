24m ago
Eye injury ends Islanders D Boychuk's career
The New York Islanders announced Wednesday that defenceman Johnny Boychuk's career has come to an end due to an eye injury suffered last season.
TSN.ca Staff
The 36-year-old posted two goals and 11 points in 64 games with the Islanders last season, his sixth with the team. He was without a point in three games during the NHL's Return to Play.
A veteran of 13 NHL seasons with the Colorado Avalanche, Boston Bruins and Islanders, Boychuk posted 54 goals and 206 points in 725 career games.
Boychuk is signed through the 2021-22 season at a $6 million cap hit.