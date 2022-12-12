We are closing in on the halfway point of the NBA fantasy regular season, and there are many different situations you might find yourselves in.



Best-case scenario, you're in the hunt for top spot or even in the thick of the playoff hunt. At worst, you're on the outside out of the playoff picture. In head-to-head leagues there is still plenty of time to make up or lose ground.



No matter what, maximizing output is always going to be beneficial, regardless of your league standings. Here are five players to consider adding to bolster your squad this week.



**Note that I've indicated their rostered percentage in ESPN leagues in brackets.

10-Team Leagues

SG: Jordan Goodwin, Wizards (10.4 per cent)

Goodwin has been on a defensive rampage in his last two games, racking up 11 steals! Monte Morris missed Saturday's game against the Clippers with groin soreness, and if he continues to sit, Goodwin will be the prime benefactor. It also needs to be mentioned that the Wizards are sliding rapidly down the standings, and have lost six in a row. If they continue this way and decide to fully embrace the tank, Goodwin might become a prime 2nd half of the season contributor.

SF, PF: Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves (10.4 per cent)

Mentioned in last week's column, Anderson is continuing to play as advertised, chipping in across the board: 12.0 points, 6.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in three games last week. The assist numbers really stand out, and he had 12 against the Jazz last Friday. Dimes aren't always easy to come by on the waiver-wire, so finding a nice source in Anderson is a scoop.

12-Team Leagues

PF: Jalen McDaniels, Hornets (8.4 per cent)

McDaniels has been returning top-100 numbers over the past two weeks: 14.4 points on 50 per cent shooting, 1.3 triples, 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals. With Gordon Hayward out for the foreseeable future, McDaniels has a solidified spot in the Charlotte rotation, and there's nothing really stopping him from seeing minutes on a Hornets team that's sitting at the bottom of the East.

SG, SF: Caleb Martin, Heat (11.5 per cent)

Martin still isn't owned enough despite being a strong contributor all season. 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting a respectable 47.5 per cent from the floor makes him a top-100 player this year, and Martin has scored in double figures in eight of his last nine games. With the way the Heat are currently constructed, Martin is in line to play big minutes, and he's averaging over 30 minutes a night for head coach Eric Spoelstra.

14-Team Leagues

PF: Santi Aldama, Grizzlies (8.3 per cent)

Aldama's upside is capped by Jaren Jackson Jr., but that doesn't mean he's not a useful player to own in deeper leagues. Since JJJ returned on November 15th, Aldama is still contributing 9.8 points on 47.4 shooting, 1.5 triples, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and turning it over less than once per game. These numbers aren't going to wow anyone, but he's still flirting with top-100 value, and he won't crush you negatively in any categories.