If you're one of the few fantasy GMs still active in a head-to-head league, I applaud you for your commitment to extracting value out of the experience.

This week will really be survival of the fittest as the silly season hits the finish line.

Here are five players who can help swing your finals this week.

PG: Facundo Campazzo, Nuggets (33.0 per cent rostered)

There's a strong chance Campazzo has been picked up, but grab him if he's floating around on the wire. Campazzo's minutes are safe without any competition at the moment, and he's been top 30 over the past two weeks: 12.0 points, 1.6 triples, 6.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 steals in 33 minutes a night. His shooting from the field is okay (44.4 per cent) and he's elite from the stripe (93.1 per cent).

C: Dwight Powell, Mavericks (7.2 per cent rostered)

A roto-friendly player, Powell has been picking up the slack for the unreliable Kristaps Porzingis in Dallas lately. Over the past two weeks, Powell has been extremely solid in providing mid-round value: 8.8 points (73.7 per cent FG), 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 TO.

SF: Trevor Ariza, Heat (9.0 per cent rostered)

At 35 years old, Ariza continues to fill it up across the board. In the past month, Ariza is putting up 11.4 points, 2.1 triples, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks. He will have an occasional dud, but he's been a fit with the "Heat Culture" and is earning close to 30 minutes a night for head coach Erik Spoelstra.

SG: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Pelicans (3.8 per cent rostered)

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are expected to miss the rest of the season, and conveniently Alexander-Walker is back in the fold. Here's what the Canadian was doing for eight games prior to his ankle injury: 17.1 points, 3.1 triples, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks. The only red flag might be the Pels being cautious with his minutes. Otherwise, he will have every opportunity to stuff the stat sheet.

SF, PF: James Johnson, Pelicans (5 per cent rostered)

Another player who will have an opportunity to shine in New Orleans, Johnson is capable when given playing time. In his last two games, Johnson has been a nice source of production: 13.5 points, 1.0 triples, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 57.1 per cent.