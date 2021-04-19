Playoffs are either in full swing or are beginning for fantasy GMs this week.

Survival is the name of the game – big names don't matter anymore if they're not producing. It's all about "What have you done for me lately?" If the answer is "not much,” then it's time to move on from almost anyone.

Here are some streaming options for this crucial week.

** Note that I've indicated their rostered percentage in ESPN leagues in brackets.

SG: Bruce Brown, Nets (7.9 per cent)

The Nets can't seem to stay healthy. Kevin Durant is back on the shelf, and James Harden is still nursing a hamstring injury. Brown has been a steady presence for Brooklyn over the past week, playing like a top-100 player: 10.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.8 blocks in 26 minutes. With four games on the schedule this week, including a back-to-back that will likely see Kyrie Irving rest, Brown is a good look for GMs searching for a stable hand.

SF: Naji Marshall, Pelicans (3.5 per cent)

Marshall has been carving out a role for himself in head coach Stan Van Gundy's rotation. Over his past five games, the rookie is playing 28 minutes while averaging 11.2 points, 1.6 triples, 6.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks. As an added bonus, the Pelicans have a friendly schedule of Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday this week, avoiding an overloaded Wednesday with 24 teams in action.

PF, C: Daniel Gafford, Wizards (8.1 per cent)

Gafford does the simple things for a Wizards team that has two high-volume scorers in Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal. He rim runs, rebounds, catches lobs and blocks shots, making him an effective fit for Washington. In his last five games, Gafford is averaging 10.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 0.8 steals on 59 per cent shooting, all in just 18 minutes a night. The production is already there, but if he starts to see minutes in the mid-20s it could be a boon for his owners.

PF: Drew Eubanks, Spurs (2.3 per cent)

A target reserved for deep leagues, Eubanks' minutes are trending up to an average of 21 per night over the past four games. In that time, he's been an efficiency monster: 11.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.8 blocks and zero turnovers. This kind of production makes him a top-40 player during that span, and head coach Gregg Popovich has noted his excellent play. Of course, he's still playing behind Jakob Poeltl, who rested on Saturday night. However, Eubanks looks like a player to keep under close watch.

SG: Furkan Korkmaz, 76ers (3.9 per cent)

Korkmaz has had the hot hand over the past two weeks: 14.8 points, 3.3 triples, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 steals on 49.2 per cent shooting. Korkmaz is on a four-gamer this week, and if you're looking for scoring and threes, he's worth a shot while he's feeling it.

