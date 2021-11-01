We are now into week three of the NBA season, and a lot of the undrafted gems have been scooped up off the wire.

If your leagues are anything like mine, the free-agent pool is looking a little barren. It's hard to quantify why, but it just feels that way.

However, the data pool on player production still isn't large, so still try to look for season-long help that may be undiscovered. Here are some options that may be floating around.



**Note that I've indicated each player’s rostered percentage in ESPN leagues in brackets



SG, SF: Josh Hart, Pelicans (3.7 per cent)



Hart missed some time earlier in the season with a quad injury but looked solid against the Knicks on Saturday: 16 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two triples on 75 per cent shooting from the floor with only one turnover. The Pelicans are thin without Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, and Hart will likely be playing upwards of 30 minutes a night. He's always a good source of boards for a guard, and with a bump in floor time he could very well chip in some additional threes, steals and dimes as well.

SG: Luke Kennard, Clippers (2.7 per cent)



The Clippers are trying to find offence from anywhere they can aside from Paul George, and Kennard's a trusty shooter who has the green light. Kennard's coming off a nice performance on Friday against the Blazers, where he scored 16 points with four triples, a pair of steals and no turnovers. Efficient volume scoring is the hardest resource to find on the wire, and he's shooting 47 per cent over the past week while averaging 15 points.



PG, SG: Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers (5.9 per cent)



Simons doesn't do a whole lot besides scoring and shooting threes, but he's doing it well at the moment, even with Norman Powell's return to the rotation. He's hit double figures in five of six games while shooting 49 per cent and hitting 2.8 triples, good enough to flirt with top-100 value. There is upside in the 2018 first-round pick, and head coach Chauncey Billups is getting him some burn.

SG: Bruce Brown, Nets (2.8 per cent)



Nets head coach Steve Nash has placed Brown firmly back into the rotation after opting for Nic Claxton to start the season. With Brown's minutes hovering in the high twenties, he gives you a little bit of everything without killing you in anything: 7.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 0.7 blocks on 50 per cent shooting and 75 per cent from the stripe. Just as in real life, Brown can be a serviceable role player for your squad.

Jalen Brunson, Mavericks (12.6 per cent)



Like most players off the wire, you must bake in some inconsistency into what you expect, but Brunson is a staple in the Mavericks rotation and he's supplying 4.7 dimes on the year. Brunson is probably the second-best ball handler on the Mavericks outside of Luka Doncic, a testament to how poor their roster is built.