Robby Fabbri left the St. Louis Blues' 5-1 preseason win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday with what the team called a lower-body injury and did not return.

Robby Fabbri sustained a lower-body injury in the first period and will not return to today's game. https://t.co/TvIeGzooEX #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 23, 2018

The 22-year-old forward has not appeared in a regular-season game since February of 2017 when he incurred a torn ACL. He missed all of last season after reinjuring that knee during training camp.

A native of Mississauga, Ont., Fabbri has dealt with a sore back and hip flexor during training camp, but played in Wednesday's win over the Minnesota Wild. Fabbri played on a line with Tyler Bozak and Alexander Steen.

The 21st overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Guelph Storm, Fabbri has 29 goals and 37 assists in 151 career games over two seasons.