Keanu Neal's season is over.

The Atlanta Falcons announced the star safety suffered a torn ACL Thursday night in the opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Friday morning that the injury didn't appear serious, but was not able to give a definitive answer until he was evaluated further. Clearly, things turned out to be much worse.

Neal was injured twice in Thursday's matchup, initially in the first half when he appeared to have his knee attended to by the traning staff. He was able to return to action but went down a second time on the opening drive of the second half and did not return.

In his place, Atlanta will turn to sophomore safety Damontae Kazee for now, reports Schefter.

He had 113 tackles with one interception, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while playing in all 16 games season.

Neal wasn't the only notable Falcon to be banged up, with Deion Jones, Devonta Freeman and Desmond Trufant all needing to be removed from play during the second half. Both Jones and Trufant re-entered the game, but Freeman remained on the sidelines.

Philadelphia beat the Falcons 18-12 after Ronald Darby forced Julio Jones out of bounds on a potential game-winning grab on the last play of the game.

Atlanta will host the Carolina Panthers in Week 2.