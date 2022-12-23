Stephen A. doesn't want to hear excuses from Cowboys if they lose

Two weeks ago, Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a potential season-ending injury that was supposed to disrupt the San Francisco 49ers’ season.

As it turns out, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has played better than almost anybody would have expected, and suddenly the 49ers are a top-five choice to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel once again.

This week, it’s the Philadelphia Eagles that will be without their starting quarterback after Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder injury.

That means it’s Minshew Mania time in Philadelphia, just in time for a showdown with the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 16.

The Eagles opened as a 1.5-point favourite for this week’s game at FanDuel, but the number for that contest is currently sitting at Cowboys -4.5.

With some notable injury updates to consider around the league and a full slate of games on Saturday, there is even more pressure on our team to identify some winners just in time for the Holiday season.

Hopefully we can give the gift of winners in this column.

Here are our TSN EDGE staff picks for Week 16.

Domenic Padula: Philadelphia Eagles +4.5 at Dallas Cowboys

Jalen Hurts was the favourite to win NFL regular season MVP at FanDuel when it was revealed that he was injured in last week’s win over the Chicago Bears.

Here’s the thing.

Last week, I bet on Patrick Mahomes to win NFL MVP in part because I felt he was the deserved favourite and in part because I didn’t think it would be long before his odds shortened from +200.

The injury to Hurts certainly contributed to that change, as Mahomes is now the favourite to win MVP at -280, while Hurts is the second choice at +350.

If everything goes the way that I expect this week, the gap between Mahomes and Hurts in FanDuel’s MVP winner market will further increase.

Gardner Minshew will get the opportunity to showcase that he deserves to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Hurts has certainly benefited from a strong supporting cast all year, and I believe that supporting cast will rally against a hated rival and give Minshew a good shot to win this game outright.

This number seems too big for a Dallas team that just beat the Houston Texans by four points in Week 15.

I’ll take the points with Philadelphia, and make Eagles +4.5 my FanDuel Best Bet for Week 16.

Eric Cohen: Cincinnati Bengals -3 vs New England Patriots:

I have used the Cincinnati Bengals a lot and for good reason. Since losing to Dallas Week 2 they have covered the spread every week except for their Halloween debacle in Cleveland. It’s Week 16 so obviously this is a pretty remarkable accomplishment. The Bengals were certainly in jeopardy of seeing their winning streak come to an end in Tampa Bay last week but after falling behind 17-0 the Bengals reeled off 34 straight points to move into first place in the AFC North division.

You would find it difficult to find a team playing better football on both sides of the ball than Cincinnati. They can pretty much do everything well and this line seems pretty short against a team that just lost a game in one of the most excruciating losses in NFL history. Everything has been negative this week in New England following that mind boggling defeat to the Raiders and Bill Belichick hasn’t committed to Mac Jones for the rest of this season. The Patriots have very little chance to make the playoffs and if anything goes wrong things have a tendency to snow ball which could definitely happen if the Patriots fall behind.

The Bengals control their own destiny to win their division and with huge games coming up against the Bills and Ravens to close out the season this is a game Cincinnati can’t afford to lose if they have any hopes of catching one or both of the Chiefs or Bills. Lets roll with the Bengals.

Evan Render: Over 49.5 Packers/Dolphins:

The NFL slate this weekend is really intriguing. You’ve got games with such low totals we haven’t seen in years, weather issues, and multiple games with playoff implications.

This is one of those games with implications. Green Bay essentially has to win-out, and the Dolphins are fighting for their playoff lives in a crowded AFC race. I look at the talent on both sides of the ball for Miami, it’s night and day. Offensively they’ve been a breath of fresh air under Mike McDaniel - specifically at home. I think that continues against on Sunday.

This game has a real shot of going into the 50’s. Miami just put up 29 on the road in the cold at Buffalo last week, they shouldn’t have an issue against an inferior Packers Defense, with zero weather impact in down south.

For Green Bay, it’s empty the playbook time of season. Desperation time for a team that hasn’t missed the playoffs since 2018, and never under head coach Matt LaFleur. Aaron Rodgers shouldn’t have too hard of a time against a Dolphins unit that can’t really generate much pressure, and surrenders up a lot over the top.

Both teams should hold up their end of the bargain in what I feel will be a shootout.

Give me over 49.5 points in Packers/Dolphins as my best bet.

Chris Amberley: New York Giants +4 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Let’s not call the Vikings 11-3 record fraudulent, let’s just say it’s not sustainable. They’re being outgained by an average of 40 yards per game and that’s even after racking up 500+ yards in a miraculous comeback victory last week.

This is a team that despite having Justin Jefferson, the best receiver in football, ranks 20th in offensive DVOA.

Defensively, Minnesota is a mess. They rank 27th against the pass per DVOA, and allow more total yards than anyone else in football.

The Giants on the other hand, are just a well coached, disciplined football team. New York grades out six spots higher than the Vikings in offensive DVOA, and while their defense may look vulnerable on paper, they excel in many key areas.

The G-Men rank top-four in pressure rate, and are one of the top-five teams in preventing third down conversions and red zone touchdowns.

Also working in New York’s favour, is their ability to excel as underdogs. The Giants are 8-2 ATS as underdogs this season, going 6-3-1 outright in those contests. They’re 5-1 against the spread on the road, and have covered nine straight games on short rest.

Connor Ford: Derrick Henry 125+ Rushing Yards Rushing Yards

Death, taxes and Derrick Henry destroying the Texans.

His dominance against Houston has reached a legendary status. Here are his rushing stats in his last four games against them:

32 ATT / 211 YDS / 3 TD

22 ATT / 212 YDS / 2 TD

34 ATT / 250 YDS / 2 TD

32 ATT / 219 YDS / 2 TD

It’s pretty remarkable to have a 200-yard performance, let alone four straight times against the same opponent.

We all know how poor the Texans run defence is. They allow the most rushing yards per game, the third highest yards per carry and the second most rushing touchdowns. Running backs often have their best game of the season against this defensive unit.

With Ryan Tannehill now officially ruled out, rookie Malik Willis is set to start at quarterback. That should force the Titans into an even more run-heavy game script. Henry has at least 100 yards in 17 of his 21 career games with 25 or more attempts.

The Titans have lost four straight games and desperately need a win if they hope to remain in a playoff spot. I expect them to lean on their best player and pound the rock early and often.

Henry over 125 rushing yards is my FanDuel Best Bet.

Luke Bellus: Dalton Under Passing Yards+ Watson Under Passing Yards+ Under 32.5 Points (+425)

Look outside you window and you'll probably see why I'm playing this +425 Same Game Parlay as a Best Bet.

Check the weather for Saturday and you'll really get the picture.

Temperatures well below freezing, a decent chance of snow in the forecast and oh my, winds of at least 45 km/h expect from kickoff to the final whistle.

This has the makings to be a good so bad you just simply turn it off.

We just saw how difficult it was to move the ball through the air in windy conditions on Thursday Night Football.

Now drop the temperature 43 degrees (Fahrenheit) and substitute the rain for snow. Woof.