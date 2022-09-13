30m ago
FanDuel Power Rankings: Bills Alone At The Top After Statement Win
The Buffalo Bills entered the 2022 NFL season with grand expectations.
If their Week 1 performance is any indication, they’re certainly deserving of their status as the Super Bowl favourite at FanDuel.
Buffalo’s 21-point win over the Los Angeles Rams on opening night was the second-largest ever versus a defending Super Bowl champion in a season-opener.
Josh Allen completed 83.9 per cent of his passes and finished with four total touchdowns, forcing FanDuel to adjust his odds to win NFL regular season MVP to +400.
Meanwhile, the Bills went from +600 to +500 to win the Super Bowl, leaving them in a class of their own atop the absolutely loaded AFC.
Let’s take a closer look at some other notable Super Bowl odds adjustments in the FanDuel Power Rankings for Week 2.
1. Buffalo Bills
Last Week: +600
This Week: +500
The fact that Buffalo had four turnovers and still beat the defending Super Bowl champions by 21 points in their own building is quite the statement for Week 1.
In addition to the show that Allen and the offence put on in Hollywood, the Bills defence sacked Matthew Stafford seven times and all seven sacks came with four or fewer pass rushers.
Now Buffalo enters Week 2 as a 9.5-point favourite for its home opener against the Tennessee Titans.
Would it really be that big of a surprise if the Bills open the season with back-to-back double-digit wins?
T-2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last Week: +750
This Week: +750
Tampa Bay debuted at No. 2 on this list and its Super Bowl odds didn’t change following a dominant win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.
Now the Buccaneers prepare for a much tougher test against the NFC South rival Saints, which are 4-1 versus Tampa Bay in the Tom Brady era.
T-2. Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: +1000
This Week: +750
Remember all of the questions about what the Kansas City offence would look like after they lost Tyreek Hill?
All Patrick Mahomes did was throw for 360 yards and five touchdowns while hanging 44 points on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1.
The Chiefs are still the second choice to win the AFC behind the Bills, but their Super Bowl odds dropped from +1000 to +750 after a statement win in Week 1.
All eyes will be on Arrowhead when they welcome the AFC West rival Chargers to town for Thursday Night Football.
T-4. Green Bay Packers
Last Week: +1200
This Week: +1300
There weren’t many positives for the Packers to take from a 23-7 loss to the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.
On the bright side, a date with the Chicago Bears in their home opener on Sunday will give Green Bay an excellent opportunity to bounce back with a win in Week 2.
T-4. Los Angeles Chargers
Last Week: +1400
This Week: +1300
My pre-season pick to win the Super Bowl got off to a good start when Justin Herbert threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Now the Chargers travel on a short week for an even tougher test in Kansas City on Thursday Night Football.
T-4. Philadelphia Eagles
Last Week: +2000
This Week: +1300
The combination of a win over the Detroit Lions and Dak Prescott being sidelined with an injury in a loss to Tampa Bay opened the door for Philadelphia to climb from T-9th to T-4th on this list.
The Eagles went from +130 to -150 to win the NFC East.
7. Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: +1100
This Week: +1400
For as bad as it looked for the defending Super Bowl champs on opening night, it’s only one loss.
Now the question is where the Rams go from here as the fourth choice to win the NFC at +650 at FanDuel.
8. Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: +2000
This Week: +1600
Lamar Jackson doesn’t have a contract extension in place, but Baltimore’s Super Bowl odds are on the move after he threw three touchdown passes in a 24-9 win over the New York Jets in Week 1.
The Ravens were +1400 to win it all entering Week 1 last season, so +1600 isn’t the worst number if you didn’t jump on them at +2000 but still think they can contend for a Super Bowl.
T-9. Denver Broncos
Last Week: +1700
This Week: +2200
The Broncos are the first of three teams currently listed at either +2200 or +2400 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel after going down as favourites in Week 1.
If you’re willing to believe Monday night’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks will be an aberration, then you might entertain Denver at +2200 to win the Super Bowl.
Personally, I’ll pass.
T-9. San Francisco 49ers
Last Week: +1600
This Week: +2200
As somebody who laid the points with San Francisco at -6.5 against the Chicago Bears in Week 1, I’m still not over watching them blow a 10-0 lead with less than six minutes to go in the third quarter of a 19-10 loss.
Trey Lance looked very ordinary against the Bears, and Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster.
The 49ers’ quarterback situation could get very interesting if they don’t bounce back against Seattle on Sunday.
T-11. Indianapolis Colts
Last Week: +2200
This Week: +2400
After a disappointing tie with the Houston Texans as a 7.5-point favourite in Week 1, the Colts will try to bounce back as a 4.5-point road favourite against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.
Jacksonville is 12-1-1 against the spread in its past 14 meetings with Indianapolis.
T-11. Minnesota Vikings
Last Week: +4000
This Week: +2400
Minnesota went from +4000 to +2400 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel following a statement win over the Packers in Week 1.
Despite the impressive start, FanDuel still has the Vikings as the second choice to win the NFC North at +130 behind Green Bay at +110.
13. Cincinnati Bengals
Last Week: +2200
This Week: +2600
Yes, the Bengals lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1.
However, the fact that they rallied for two potential game-winning kicks in a game in which they turned the ball over five times shouldn’t be overlooked.
Cincinnati should get back on track with a win in Dallas in Week 2.
14. Miami Dolphins
Last Week: +4000
This Week: +2800
While the Vikings jumped all the way up to a tie for 11th on this list with an impressive win over the Packers, the Dolphins went from 17th to 13th following their win over the rival New England Patriots.
Now they face a real test at Baltimore in Week 2.
15. New Orleans Saints
Last Week: +4000
This Week: +3200
The Saints offence finally started to click with 17 points in the fourth quarter of their comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.
Now they’ll try to pick up from where they left off on Sunday as they look for their fifth straight win over Brady and the Buccaneers.
16. Cleveland Browns
This Week: +3000
Last Week: +3400
Despite escaping with a narrow win over Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland’s odds to win the Super Bowl lengthened from +3000 to +3400 at FanDuel.
17. Arizona Cardinals
Last Week: +3000
This Week: +4100
Arizona has started fast and faded in each of its first two seasons under head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
After getting blown out by Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 1, the Cardinals now have to travel to face the Raiders as a 5.5-point underdog in Week 2.
18. Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: +4000
This Week: +4400
The Raiders have a new coach and a new offence, so it’s difficult to put too much stock into a Week 1 loss to an opponent that is among the top-five choice to win the Super Bowl in the Chargers.
Let’s see how Las Vegas responds in Week 2 versus Arizona.
19. Tennessee Titans
Last Week: +3500
This Week: +4600
After opening with a loss to the New York Giants, it’s about to get a lot tougher for the Titans against the Super Bowl favourite in Buffalo on Monday night.
T-20. Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: +2000
This Week: +5000
No team fell harder in the FanDuel Power Rankings than the Cowboys, which lost their opener and their franchise quarterback in a Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay.
T-20. Washington Commanders
Last Week: +8500
This Week: +5000
A Week 1 win over Jacksonville is a step in the right direction.
Now the Commanders need to avoid a letdown against the Detroit Lions in Week 2.
22. Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: +7000
This Week: +5500
After pulling off the upset win over the rival Bengals in Week 1, the Steelers have an excellent opportunity to start 2-0 when they host the Patriots in Week 2.
The loss of T.J. Watt will really hurt, but I still think Pittsburgh can beat New England on Sunday.
23. New England Patriots
Last Week: +4000
This Week: +6000
24. New York Giants
Last Week: +8500
This Week: +7000
25. Chicago Bears
Last Week: +12000
This Week: +13000
26. Carolina Panthers
Last Week: +10000
This Week: +15000
After starting the Baker Mayfield era with a loss to the Browns at home, the Panthers have longer odds to win the Super Bowl than the Bears.
T-27. Detroit Lions
Last Week: +10000
This Week: +18000
T-27. Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: +12000
This Week: +18000
T-27. Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: +15000
This Week: +18000
The Seahawks spoiled Russell Wilson’s return.
Let’s see what they do next when they visit San Francisco as an 8.5-point underdog at FanDuel in Week 2.
T-30. Houston Texans
Last Week: +30000
This Week: +41000
T-30. New York Jets
Last Week: +15000
This Week: +41000