FanDuel Power Rankings: Bills Alone At The Top After Statement Win

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2022 NFL season with grand expectations.

If their Week 1 performance is any indication, they’re certainly deserving of their status as the Super Bowl favourite at FanDuel.

Buffalo’s 21-point win over the Los Angeles Rams on opening night was the second-largest ever versus a defending Super Bowl champion in a season-opener.

Josh Allen completed 83.9 per cent of his passes and finished with four total touchdowns, forcing FanDuel to adjust his odds to win NFL regular season MVP to +400.

Meanwhile, the Bills went from +600 to +500 to win the Super Bowl, leaving them in a class of their own atop the absolutely loaded AFC.

Let’s take a closer look at some other notable Super Bowl odds adjustments in the FanDuel Power Rankings for Week 2.

1. Buffalo Bills

Last Week: +600

This Week: +500

The fact that Buffalo had four turnovers and still beat the defending Super Bowl champions by 21 points in their own building is quite the statement for Week 1.

In addition to the show that Allen and the offence put on in Hollywood, the Bills defence sacked Matthew Stafford seven times and all seven sacks came with four or fewer pass rushers.

Now Buffalo enters Week 2 as a 9.5-point favourite for its home opener against the Tennessee Titans.

Would it really be that big of a surprise if the Bills open the season with back-to-back double-digit wins?

T-2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Week: +750

This Week: +750

Tampa Bay debuted at No. 2 on this list and its Super Bowl odds didn’t change following a dominant win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

Now the Buccaneers prepare for a much tougher test against the NFC South rival Saints, which are 4-1 versus Tampa Bay in the Tom Brady era.

T-2. Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: +1000

This Week: +750

Remember all of the questions about what the Kansas City offence would look like after they lost Tyreek Hill?

All Patrick Mahomes did was throw for 360 yards and five touchdowns while hanging 44 points on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1.

.@PatrickMahomes in season openers:



18 touchdowns.

0 interceptions.

5-0. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 13, 2022

The Chiefs are still the second choice to win the AFC behind the Bills, but their Super Bowl odds dropped from +1000 to +750 after a statement win in Week 1.

All eyes will be on Arrowhead when they welcome the AFC West rival Chargers to town for Thursday Night Football.

T-4. Green Bay Packers

Last Week: +1200

This Week: +1300

There weren’t many positives for the Packers to take from a 23-7 loss to the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.

On the bright side, a date with the Chicago Bears in their home opener on Sunday will give Green Bay an excellent opportunity to bounce back with a win in Week 2.

T-4. Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: +1400

This Week: +1300

My pre-season pick to win the Super Bowl got off to a good start when Justin Herbert threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Look at how surprised LB 5 Divine Deablo is that Herbert rips this throw pic.twitter.com/msCAZ3BEVz — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) September 13, 2022

Now the Chargers travel on a short week for an even tougher test in Kansas City on Thursday Night Football.

T-4. Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: +2000

This Week: +1300

The combination of a win over the Detroit Lions and Dak Prescott being sidelined with an injury in a loss to Tampa Bay opened the door for Philadelphia to climb from T-9th to T-4th on this list.

#Eagles WR AJ Brown had a record-setting day on Sunday and won at all three levels of the field.



Quick / Intermediate / Deep ... didn't matter. @1kalwaysopen_

came through with a huge day



Career-high 155 yards the most ever for a #FlyEaglesFly player in their debut pic.twitter.com/QU2ZAbzPa5 — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) September 12, 2022

The Eagles went from +130 to -150 to win the NFC East.

7. Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: +1100

This Week: +1400

For as bad as it looked for the defending Super Bowl champs on opening night, it’s only one loss.

Now the question is where the Rams go from here as the fourth choice to win the NFC at +650 at FanDuel.

8. Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: +2000

This Week: +1600

Lamar Jackson doesn’t have a contract extension in place, but Baltimore’s Super Bowl odds are on the move after he threw three touchdown passes in a 24-9 win over the New York Jets in Week 1.

🤣This man definitely joining ESPN or something as an Analyst after football https://t.co/aQuOdl73e9 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) September 11, 2022

The Ravens were +1400 to win it all entering Week 1 last season, so +1600 isn’t the worst number if you didn’t jump on them at +2000 but still think they can contend for a Super Bowl.

T-9. Denver Broncos

Last Week: +1700

This Week: +2200

The Broncos are the first of three teams currently listed at either +2200 or +2400 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel after going down as favourites in Week 1.

"Greatest player I ever played with."



The jersey swap messages between @dkm14 and @DangeRussWilson ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2sHeUTOM6s — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2022

If you’re willing to believe Monday night’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks will be an aberration, then you might entertain Denver at +2200 to win the Super Bowl.

Personally, I’ll pass.

T-9. San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: +1600

This Week: +2200

As somebody who laid the points with San Francisco at -6.5 against the Chicago Bears in Week 1, I’m still not over watching them blow a 10-0 lead with less than six minutes to go in the third quarter of a 19-10 loss.

Trey Lance looked very ordinary against the Bears, and Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster.

People melting down after a season opener in torrential rain? Lol.



Josh Allen wouldn't have been Josh Allen without patience.



Maybe have some for Trey Lance... — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) September 11, 2022

The 49ers’ quarterback situation could get very interesting if they don’t bounce back against Seattle on Sunday.

T-11. Indianapolis Colts

Last Week: +2200

This Week: +2400

After a disappointing tie with the Houston Texans as a 7.5-point favourite in Week 1, the Colts will try to bounce back as a 4.5-point road favourite against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

No AFC South team won this week and two of them faced each other 😬



(h/t @NoraPrinciotti) pic.twitter.com/SU93pPoqN4 — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2022

Jacksonville is 12-1-1 against the spread in its past 14 meetings with Indianapolis.

T-11. Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: +4000

This Week: +2400

Minnesota went from +4000 to +2400 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel following a statement win over the Packers in Week 1.

Justin Jefferson with some strong praise from Aaron Rodgers 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lACWy0Voib — PFF (@PFF) September 12, 2022

Despite the impressive start, FanDuel still has the Vikings as the second choice to win the NFC North at +130 behind Green Bay at +110.

13. Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week: +2200

This Week: +2600

Yes, the Bengals lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1.

Sundays with @realEricCohen are going to be one heck of a ride if Week 1 was any indication @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/8I4oauSD6q — Maybe: Luke (@lukebellus4) September 12, 2022

However, the fact that they rallied for two potential game-winning kicks in a game in which they turned the ball over five times shouldn’t be overlooked.

Cincinnati should get back on track with a win in Dallas in Week 2.

14. Miami Dolphins

Last Week: +4000

This Week: +2800

While the Vikings jumped all the way up to a tie for 11th on this list with an impressive win over the Packers, the Dolphins went from 17th to 13th following their win over the rival New England Patriots.

1972 Dolphins, after 1 game: 1-0.

2022 Dolphins, after 1 game: 1-0. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 11, 2022

Now they face a real test at Baltimore in Week 2.

15. New Orleans Saints

Last Week: +4000

This Week: +3200

The Saints offence finally started to click with 17 points in the fourth quarter of their comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.

Now they’ll try to pick up from where they left off on Sunday as they look for their fifth straight win over Brady and the Buccaneers.

16. Cleveland Browns

This Week: +3000

Last Week: +3400

Despite escaping with a narrow win over Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland’s odds to win the Super Bowl lengthened from +3000 to +3400 at FanDuel.

17. Arizona Cardinals

Last Week: +3000

This Week: +4100

Arizona has started fast and faded in each of its first two seasons under head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

After getting blown out by Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 1, the Cardinals now have to travel to face the Raiders as a 5.5-point underdog in Week 2.

18. Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: +4000

This Week: +4400

The Raiders have a new coach and a new offence, so it’s difficult to put too much stock into a Week 1 loss to an opponent that is among the top-five choice to win the Super Bowl in the Chargers.

Let’s see how Las Vegas responds in Week 2 versus Arizona.

19. Tennessee Titans

Last Week: +3500

This Week: +4600

After opening with a loss to the New York Giants, it’s about to get a lot tougher for the Titans against the Super Bowl favourite in Buffalo on Monday night.

T-20. Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: +2000

This Week: +5000

No team fell harder in the FanDuel Power Rankings than the Cowboys, which lost their opener and their franchise quarterback in a Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys won’t put Dak Prescott on injured reserve and that he thinks his injured quarterback could return within the next four games. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2022

T-20. Washington Commanders

Last Week: +8500

This Week: +5000

A Week 1 win over Jacksonville is a step in the right direction.

Now the Commanders need to avoid a letdown against the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: +7000

This Week: +5500

After pulling off the upset win over the rival Bengals in Week 1, the Steelers have an excellent opportunity to start 2-0 when they host the Patriots in Week 2.

The loss of T.J. Watt will really hurt, but I still think Pittsburgh can beat New England on Sunday.

23. New England Patriots

Last Week: +4000

This Week: +6000

24. New York Giants

Last Week: +8500

This Week: +7000

25. Chicago Bears

Last Week: +12000

This Week: +13000

26. Carolina Panthers

Last Week: +10000

This Week: +15000

After starting the Baker Mayfield era with a loss to the Browns at home, the Panthers have longer odds to win the Super Bowl than the Bears.

T-27. Detroit Lions

Last Week: +10000

This Week: +18000

T-27. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: +12000

This Week: +18000

T-27. Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: +15000

This Week: +18000

The Seahawks spoiled Russell Wilson’s return.

HE MISSED IT!!!



The Seahawks (+220) beat Russell Wilson and the Broncos 17-16!



Under 43.5💰

Seahawks ML +220💰



(🎥:@NFL)



pic.twitter.com/AJIExS0Ydr — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 13, 2022

Let’s see what they do next when they visit San Francisco as an 8.5-point underdog at FanDuel in Week 2.

T-30. Houston Texans

Last Week: +30000

This Week: +41000

T-30. New York Jets

Last Week: +15000

This Week: +41000