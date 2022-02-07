The unique fantasy scoring period for Week 16 continues with 38 games scheduled over the next seven days, beginning with a pair of games Monday night.

We’re entering the portion of the schedule that would have been the Olympic break. Instead, 95 games previously postponed due to COVID-19 concerns have been rescheduled over the next 16 days.

Since some teams were affected more than others, we’ll see a very unbalanced schedule over the next two weeks.

The Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, and San Jose Sharks will not play this week, and all four teams will be limited to just three games the following week, so plan accordingly.

We should avoid the Anaheim Ducks as well; they’ll play just once this week.

On the flip side, the Ottawa Senators will play five games this week, while the Carolina Hurricanes, Montreal Canadiens, and New Jersey Devils will play four times.

The rest of the league will play either two or three games.

Here are some potential streaming options to consider for the second half of Week 16:

Top Streamers and Waiver Adds:

W, Connor Brown, Ottawa Senators (22 per cent rostered)

Connor Brown is expected to return to the Senators lineup Monday night. He’s missed the last 10 games after suffering a broken jaw in warmups on Jan. 13. He should slot right back into a top-six role. Brown has been productive this season with 19 points in 26 games, a 60-point pace. With the Senators playing five games this week, he needs to be rostered in all leagues while the Senators schedule remains heavy.

D, Brady Skjei, Carolina Hurricanes (7 per cent rostered)

Carolina plays four times to close out the Week 16 scoring period, so Brady Skjei should help those looking for depth on the back end. Skjei has 12 points in his past 14 games while playing over 21 minutes per game. Skjei had 32 points in last year’s shortened season, which would have put him on pace for around 47 points. That would make him a top 20 fantasy d-man over a full season. He’s worth a look this week.

D, Damon Severson, New Jersey Devils (17 per cent rostered, up 4 per cent)

Damon Severson was a hot pickup after Dougie Hamilton went down with a broken jaw in early January, but he’s still available in over 80 per cent of ESPN leagues. Severson has taken over Hamilton’s role on the top defensive pair and top power-play unit. He has 10 points in the last 12 games since Dougie went down, with four points coming on the power play. That would put him on pace for 27 power-play points, which would have ranked him fifth amongst defencemen in the last full season.

W, Mason Marchment, Florida Panthers (15 per cent rostered, up 14 per cent)

The Panthers don’t play this week, and only play three times the following week, but Mason Marchment still makes our list of intriguing waiver adds. That’s because Marchment has put up a ridiculous 12 points in his past five games, which includes a six-point night on Jan. 31. He’s averaged over a point per game with 23 points in 22 games this season. He’s been playing on the Panthers red-hot second line alongside Anton Lundell and Sam Reinhart and should remain in the top six. While the point-per-game pace won’t last, he’s still worth adding. The Panthers are arguably the best offensive team this season.

