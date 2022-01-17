After a few weeks of decimated schedules due to COVID-related postponements, we’re set for a much busier Week 14 in the NHL with 49 games on deck, the most we’ve had in any week since Week 10.

A season-high 13 teams will play four times, while every team will play at least twice, barring any future postponements.

Man games won’t be an issue this week, but we can still identify some ways to gain an advantage by looking at the strength of schedules.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers have the best schedule on paper this week. They begin a western road trip on Tuesday against the Calgary Flames, before finishing off the week against the Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, and Seattle Kraken.

Over the last month the Flames, Oilers, and Kraken rank in the bottom five in goals allowed per game.

Meanwhile, the Panthers have been on a heater of late, scoring an unbelievable six goals per game over their past nine.

All that means the Panthers are our top streaming team of the week.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators also have a solid week on paper with games against the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus is giving up an astronomical 4.56 goals per game over the past month, while the Sabres sit sixth in that category this season.

Meanwhile, Ottawa has put up 10 goals over its past two games.

Top streamers and waiver wire adds:

C, W, Anthony Duclair, Florida Panthers (46 per cent rostered, up 4 per cent)

Anthony Duclair has been an underrated fantasy producer for a couple years now, and because of that, he’s still available in over half of ESPN leagues. Playing on the red-hot line with Jonathan Huberdeau and Sam Bennett, Duclair has seven goals and 13 points over his past nine games. He’s now up to 16 goals and 30 points in 30 games. That’s a 44-goal pace. He needs to be rostered in even the shallowest of leagues.

C, Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers (7 per cent rostered, up 2 per cent)

Further down the Panthers roster is Anton Lundell. Currently available in over 90 per cent of leagues, Lundell is centering the third line, while seeing action on the second power-play unit. Like most of the Panthers, Lundell has been red hot of late, with 11 points over his last nine games. He’ll win you some faceoffs as well for the leagues that count them. With the favourable schedule this week, Lundell is a great streamer target.

W, Alex Formenton, Ottawa Senators (1 per cent rostered)

Alex Formenton has quietly put up 11 points over his past 11 games while playing on the second line in Ottawa. He’s now third on the team with seven goals – tied with Brady Tkachuk. His role has been growing as the season rolls on, playing close to 16 minutes per game over his last seven games. He’s also shooting a ton, up to three shots per game over the last six. With Ottawa’s favourable schedule, Formenton could chip in for teams in need this week.

D, Damon Severson, New Jersey Devils (11 per cent rostered, up 4 per cent)

Dougie Hamilton had surgery to repair a broken jaw last week and is out indefinitely. Before missing the past three games while in COVID protocol, Damon Severson stepped up in Hamilton’s place on the first defensive pairing and top power-play unit and had two points in the three games after Hamilton’s injury. He’s now put up 11 points in his last 15 games. Set to return from protocol Wednesday, Severson should slide right back into the top role, and fantasy managers should take note.

C, Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights (54 per cent rostered, up 12 per cent)

Good news from Vegas as Jack Eichel is a few weeks away from a return, according to team owner Bill Foley. Eichel has missed the entire season after having artificial disk replacement surgery. He’s surprisingly still available in close to half of ESPN leagues, although that number is shrinking by the day. Make sure he’s rostered in your league. He’ll be a top-20 player down the stretch.