Another entertaining week of NHL hockey is in the books, and what a week it was.

Tyler Toffoli may have single-handedly won you your matchup with his three-game, seven-point trip to Vancouver.

If you’re an Alex Ovechkin owner, things could be going better.

Ovechkin has already missed two games due to COVID protocols, and will miss at least the next two Capitals games Tuesday and Thursday against the Islanders before potentially returning Saturday versus the Bruins.

The Dallas Stars finally made their season debut on Friday, and immediately rewarded their patient fantasy managers with an offensive onslaught against the Predators.

And of course, we had our first major trade of the season, with Pierre-Luc Dubois off to Winnipeg in exchange for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic.

Now that we’re caught up, it’s time to look ahead to Week 3. Teams have played between two and seven games, so we’re starting to see how lineups are shaping up.

We’ve seen hot starts from some surprising players, and dreadfully slow starts from some superstars.

With such a small sample size, it’s clearly no time to panic.

However, with the shortened NHL season, your leash may be shorter than in years past. I can’t argue with that.

Make your moves, and win now.

Week 3 At A Glance

There are six teams with the dreaded two-game week this time around.

If you roster a group of these players, you may already be behind in terms of man games. You’ll need some streamers.

Luckily, there are 17 teams with four games this week, with the remaining teams at three games.

Two-game week: Arizona, Los Angeles, Montreal, San Jose, Vegas, Winnipeg.

Four-game week: Anaheim, Buffalo, Carolina, Chicago, Colorado, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Edmonton, Florida, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York Islanders, Ottawa, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Vancouver

The Canucks get Ottawa three times, and then face Winnipeg to close out the week.

Nils Hoglander is available in 91 per cent of leagues and is worth a look if you’re in need of a winger.

Meanwhile Tyler Myers is more than 20 minutes a game and has four points in seven games. Take a look to see who’s available.

Rising stock

W: Bobby Ryan, Detroit Red Wings (40 per cent rostered, up 39 per cent)

Bobby Ryan became the first player in franchise history to record four goals in his first three games with Detroit. He’s off to a great start, but we should also temper our expectations. He’s scoring on 27 per cent of his shots, a number that will likely be cut in half by season’s end, and as of now he is still playing on the third line. That’s not to say he isn’t worthy of a roster spot. Ryan is manning the wing on the team’s first power-play unit, and head coach Jeff Blashill has been impressed with Ryan’s “skill level and great hands” which has led to 15 minutes of ice time per game. A self-proclaimed “prove it” year for Ryan, he may just prove to be fantasy relevant again.

C/W: Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars (82 per cent rostered, up 11 per cent)

It took a while, but the Stars finally made their season debut on Friday in a 7-0 win over the Predators. Pavelski had two goals and two assists in the opener, then followed that up with another three-point night on Sunday. Pavelski is coming off a horrible debut regular season with the Stars, finishing with just 31 points in 67 games. That led to a lot of managers avoiding him on draft day. If he’s available in your league, drop what you’re doing and go get him now. He’s featured on the top power-play unit, which just tied the NHL record with eight power-play goals through its first two games. He’s also averaging close to 20 minutes a game, a three-minute bump compared to last year. With Tyler Seguin on the shelf for most of the year, Pavelski has an opportunity to return to his 38-goal pace from just two seasons ago. Pavelski had 13 goals in 27 playoff games last year, just shy of a 40-goal pace. Maybe it started clicking last year and we just missed it.

D: Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes (75 per cent rostered, up 28 per cent)

Oliver Ekman-Larsson is week-to-week with a lower body injury, so up steps Jakob Chychrun. The former first-round pick in 2016 is off to a great start with five points in six games. He’s averaging close to 22 minutes a night and is quarterbacking the top power-play unit. His defensive stats have been solid for those leagues that count them. If he’s available, give him a shot.

Falling stock

C: Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (99.7 per cent rostered, down 0.1 per cent)

Pettersson is off to a dismal start with just two points in his first seven games. That makes him an incredible buy-low candidate. Pettersson was an offensive juggernaut in his first two NHL seasons, close to a point per game player, doing so all before his 22nd birthday, which came in November. He had a career 18 per cent shooting percentage coming into this season. His shooting percentage through seven games is at an absurdly low 6.7 per cent this year. He will break out of his slump. He will return his second-round value. If the Pettersson owner in your league is panicking, go make an offer.

D: Tony DeAngelo, New York Rangers (65% rostered, down 15%)

DeAngelo was a surprising healthy scratch for the second and third games of the Rangers’ season. The 25-year-old is coming off an impressive breakout season where he had 53 points in 68 games and was drafted accordingly as a second or third defenceman this year. That might have been a mistake. DeAngelo has been relegated to the second power-play unit with Adam Fox taking his role at the top, and he’s part of the third defensive pairing. He’s without a point and a minus-five through three games, a small sample size for sure, but the situation doesn’t look good at all.