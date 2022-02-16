We're nearly a week removed from the NBA trade deadline, one that had massive repercussions on the landscape of the league.

This also rings true for fantasy basketball – there are winners and losers.

We decided to collaborate with an article that outlines the fantasy assets we think are the biggest winners and losers after the trade deadline.

Here are the most impacted fantasy players as a result of the deadline.

Biggest winners

PG, SG: Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

In shipping out Domantas Sabonis for Haliburton, the Pacers clearly sent a message – Haliburton is the player they intend to build the franchise around. For Haliburton owners, this trade was an incredible turn of events for the final stretch of this season.

Over his first three starts with the Pacers, he's performed like a top-10 player, averaging 20.7 points, 4.3 triples, 10.0 assists and 2.7 steals while shooting 53.7 per cent from the floor. He's launching three more three-pointers a game compared to this season in Sacramento, and his 16 assists against the Timberwolves on Feb. 13 indicate he can level up in the playmaking department as well.

He looks poised to continue stuffing the stat sheet as the primary offensive option for the rest of the season.

-Fabio



PF, C: Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers

Turner stayed put at the trade deadline. For fantasy managers considering a potential trade for him in their league, this would be a go big or go home trade to make.

The latest report on Turner came from Coach Rick Carlisle, who officially declared him out until after the All-Star break. Most fantasy playoffs begin the second or third week of March. leaving managers with a 10-to-21-day window for the Pacers big man to return.

Is it a massive gamble to bet on a big man dealing with a foot injury? Yes. But in most fantasy leagues, “If you ain’t first, you’re last.”

Indiana knew Sabonis and Turner couldn’t co-exist. The Lithuanian was the one shown the exit and now Turner shares the spotlight with no one.

He has been vocal throughout the season wanting to have a larger offensive role. He’s had some eye-popping games providing managers a 40-point and 32-point performance this season. He’s only averaged 29.4 minutes per game on the year leaving plenty of upside should he be healthy enough.

- Wesley

Waiver-wire winners



SF: Justise Winslow, Portland Trail Blazers

Minutes are everything when it comes to fantasy and in Portland, Winslow seems to be the only viable option at power forward. His position has good stats, bad team written all over it.

Winslow was always an explosive player but fought through injuries throughout his career. If he gets the playing time, he’ll be a solid defensive specialist.

Over his first four starts with the Blazers, he’s averaged 12.5 points, 1.0 threes, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.3 steals, 1.0 blocks.

His problem, as it’s been throughout his career, is shooting efficiency. Winslow has shot 41.4 per cent from the field and 63.7 per cent from the line over a seven-year career. He’s shooting 48 per cent from the field thus far, but five games represent a tiny sample size.

If your team is designed to absorb his inefficiency, this could be the most productive stretch of his career.

-Wesley

SG, SF: Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs

Derrick White's departure to Boston has paved the way for Vassell to start and produce some better numbers, while sharing the backcourt with the supernova that is Dejounte Murray.

Vassell is still mainly a 3-and-D guy, so the steals and threes will be there, but at 21-years old, his offensive game has room to flourish in terms. Over his last four games, Vassell is putting up 14.3 points on 47.1 per cent shooting, 1.8 triples and 2.8 assists.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has already confirmed he will continue to start even when Josh Richardson suits up and praised the sophomore's confidence. Vassell looks on track to be a middle-round player to finish the season.

-Fabio

Biggest Losers

PF, C: Richaun Holmes, Sacramento Kings

How the mighty have fallen. Drafted in the middle rounds of fantasy leagues, Holmes was rewarding GM's the first two months of the season with averages of 15.1 points on 71.6 per cent shooting, 9.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.

However, he started slipping while battling an eye injury in December and hasn't been the same since. The last game he recorded a double-digit rebound total - December 1st.



Along with his slump, the Kings acquisition of Sabonis has sealed the fantasy fate of Holmes. He's only cracked over 20 minutes once in the last three games and is unfortunately a drop candidate with no tangible spot in Sacramento's rotation.

-Fabio

PG, SG: Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

As a general statement, I feel Maxey is one of the most underrated young shot makers in the league. He’s a top-40 player in win share and top-80 in box plus-minus and VORP (value over replacement player).

Prior to the trade deadline, Maxey was enjoying an MIP-worthy season. Here are his year-over-year numbers:

2020-21: 15.3 mpg, 8.0 ppg, 0.5 3pg, 1.7 rpg, 2.0 apg, 0.4 spg, 0.2 bpg, 46.2 fg, 87.1 ft, 0.7 to

2021-22: 35.6 mpg, 17.0 ppg, 1.4 3pg, 3.6 rpg, 4.7 apg, 0.7 spg, 0.5 bpg, 47.5 fg, 86.0 ft, 1.2 to

While it remains to be seen how the rotation shifts, chances are James Harden’s arrival pushes Maxey to the bench. Joel Embiid and Harden are such ball-dominant offensive players, letting Maxey lead the bench would be more prudent. In this role, Maxey probably sees a dip in both minutes and usage. It’s almost impossible for him to maintain top-70 production.

-Wesley