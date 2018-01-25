The Montreal Impact announced on Thursday the transfer of Quebec player and Academy product Ballou Tabla to FC Barcelona for an undisclosed fee.

"This first transfer is an important moment in the history and evolution of our club," said Montreal Impact president Joey Saputo. "We take a lot of pride in seeing a young player, developed in our Academy, climb the ladder all the way to the first team and realize his dream to play in Europe with a big club like Barcelona."

Tabla scored two goals and added two assists in 21 appearances in his first season in the MLS.

He became the youngest player in Montreal Impact history to play in an MLS game at the age of 17.

The 18-year-old joined Montreal's academy in 2012 and also played for FC Montreal in 2016 in the USL.

Tabla was born in the Ivory Coast but has played Internationally for Canada at U-20.