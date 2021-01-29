FC Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka and defender Javi Martinez have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Friday.

Per Bayern Munich, the 25-year-old Goretzka is otherwise in good health and is self-isolating at home; as is the case for the 32-year-old Martinez.

Following their positive tests, both players will be unavailable for Bayern's match on Saturday against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

Canadian star Alphonso Davies is a member of Bayern Munich. The 20-year-old is in the midst of his third season with the club.