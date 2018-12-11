With their first pick in the MLS Expansion Draft, FC Cincinnati selected D.C. United forward Darren Mattocks. The team will make its Major League Soccer debut in 2019.

Mattocks tallied a career-high 10 goals last season for D.C. United during their run to the Audi MLS Cup playoffs. Head coach Alan Koch and general manager Jeff Berding were on hand to make the picks from the league’s New York headquarters.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Kei Kamara was the second selection, and was subsequently traded to the Colorado Rapids in exchange for a 2019 international roster slot.

The final three selections included midfielder Roland Lamah, who had eight goals and six assists for FC Dallas this past season, Houston Dynamo midfielder Eric Alexander (one goal, two assists in 20 games) and defender Hassan Ndam from the New York Red Bulls.