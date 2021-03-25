Bergevin says salary cap constraints will prevent him from doing much at deadline

The Canadian federal government is expected to approve a seven-day quarantine for NHL players from American-based teams traded to Canadian-based teams.

NHL source confirms @DavidWCochrane report the 14 day quarantine period in Canada has been reduced to 7 days with testing. This will help NHL clubs navigate trades with US based teams leading up to the April 12 trade deadline. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 25, 2021

CBC's David Cochrane was the first to report the news.

The new seven-day quarantine will include extra testing.

The news comes just weeks before the NHL's April 12 Trade Deadline.

Currently any player dealt from an American team to a Canadian team would have to quarantine for 14 days.