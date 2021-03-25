48m ago
Federal government to approve 7-day quarantine for NHL players
The Canadian federal government is expected to approve a seven-day quarantine for NHL players from American-based teams traded to Canadian-based teams. The new seven-day quarantine will include extra testing. The news comes just weeks before the NHL's April 12 Trade Deadline.
TSN.ca Staff
Currently any player dealt from an American team to a Canadian team would have to quarantine for 14 days.