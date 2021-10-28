In response to Kyle Beach's interview with TSN and revelations of alleged abuse, National Hockey League Players' Association executive director Don Fehr released a statement late Wednesday in which he acknowledged a "serious failure" to take action when Beach reached out to the organization.

In his interview with TSN's Rick Westhead, Beach was asked about his experience of reporting the alleged incidents to the Players' Association after they happened.

Rick Westhead: I suppose it should also be pointed out that according to the report, that on multiple occasions, Don Fehr – the executive director of the NHL Players’ Association – was also made aware of concerns about Brad Aldrich’s misconduct and promised people to investigate and didn’t. So, would you hold him to the same standard?

Kyle Beach: Absolutely, I would. He represents the players. I don’t know where I fall under the NHLPA – I never played games other than pre-season, but I was on an NHL roster when this happened, albeit as a Black Ace. I know I reported every single detail to an individual at the NHLPA, who I was put in contact with after. I believe two different people talked to Don Fehr. And for him to turn his back on the players when his one job is to protect the players at all costs, I don’t know how that can be your leader. I don’t know how he can be in charge. If that’s what he’s going to do when a player comes to you and tells you something, whether it be abuse, whether it be drugs, whether it be anything, you’re supposed to have the players’ backs and they definitely didn’t have mine.

Fehr responded in the following statement:

“Kyle Beach has been through a horrific experience and has shown true courage in telling his story," said Fehr. "There is no doubt that the system failed to support him in his time of need, and we are part of that system.

"In his media interview, Mr. Beach stated that several months after the incident he told someone at the NHLPA the details of what happened to him. He is referring to one of the program doctors with the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. While this program is confidential between players and the doctors, the grave nature of this incident should have resulted in further action on our part. The fact that it did not was a serious failure. I am truly sorry, and I am committed to making changes to ensure it does not happen again.