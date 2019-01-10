Jets not worried about 0-2 record against Wild this season

Minnesota Wild forward Eric Fehr will miss one-to-two weeks after taking a late hit from Montreal Canadiens forward Kenny Agostino on Monday night.

Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau did not reveal Fehr's injury on Thursday, three days after he left the ice and did not return following the contact from Agostino.

Agostino received a five-minute major penalty for interference and a game misconduct for hitting Fehr into the boards in the neutral zone seconds after he played the puck up the boards in the first period of Monday's game.

Wild defenceman Nick Seeler fought Agostino after the hit and picked up a two-minute minor for instigating and a 10-minute misconduct in addition to his fighting major.

"I caught the tail end of it," Seeler said post-game. "I just kind of heard it and saw he was down and figured it wasn’t the best hit, so I thought it was a good time to step in."

Wild forward Marcus Foligno was more damning in his assessment of Agostino's hit.

"I heard a bang and Seels got to him pretty quick. It was obviously dirty and late and you just can’t have that," Foligno said. "It’s a neutral-zone hit too. It’s dangerous four feet from the boards and the guy’s turned. There’s no sense to finish a check there. We just hope that Fehrsie’s going to make a quick recovery.”

Fehr, 33, has five goals and 10 points in 41 games this season.