Coach Fontang on success Auger-Aliassime has had at Aussie Open so far

Felix Auger-Aliassime will face his first seeded opponent at the Australian Open as he draws No. 24 Dan Evans of Great Britain in the third round.

Watch the matchup LIVE at approximately 1 am ET/10 pm PT on TSN1, TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct.

Auger-Aliassime has had some long matches already this tournament. In round one, he went the distance with Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori (6-4, 0-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4).

In the second round against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, every set went to tiebreaks before the 21-year-old prevailed in the fourth set (7-6, 6-7, 7-6, 7-6). The match lasted four hours and 19 minutes.

“Probably one of the most epic matches I’ve played,” Auger-Aliassime told TSN after the match.

Evans has had an easier to the third round so far, beating unseeded David Goffin in straight sets (6-4, 6-3, 6-0) and didn't take the court in round two, receiving the walkover after his opponent Arthur Rinderknech pulled out with an injury.

This will be the second meeting between the two, with Evans winning the first match (6-2, 6-3) at the 2021 Murray River Open finals in Melbourne as the Brit took home his first-ever ATP title.

As for the notion of whether or not Evans will have an advantage in the freshness department having played less, Auger-Aliassime dismissed any concerns.

“I’ll be fresh too,” said Auger-Aliassime with a smile. “No worries. I love to be on the court but of course it’s some long matches, I’ll be okay. My body’s feeling good. It’s Grand Slam, you’re just ready to leave it all out there. No worries about that.”

In other Canadian action on Day 5, Gabriela Dabrowski will be on court for both her second-round ladies doubles match (7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN.ca and the TSN App) and her first-round mixed doubles match (10pm ET/7pm PT on TSN.ca and the TSN App). In the junior girls draw, Canadians Mia Kupres and Annabell Xu are both scheduled to be on court for their first-round matches at approximately 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT on TSN.ca and the TSN App.