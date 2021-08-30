Auger-Aliassime outlasts Donskoy to advance to US Open second round

NEW YORK — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has advanced to the second round of the U.S. Open.

Montreal's Auger-Aliassime, seeded 12th in the men's draw, won three tiebreaks in a 7-6 (0), 3-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (8) win over Russia's Evgeny Donskoy on Monday.

Auger-Aliassime was down 8-7 in the tiebreak with Donskoy serving, but the 21-year-old Montrealer shifted momentum in the set with a pair receiving points.

Auger-Aliassime completed the four-hour marathon by converting his first match point chance when Donskoy missed on a backhand.

The Canadian fired 14 aces in the match to Donskoy's eight, but also had seven double faults to Donskoy's one.

Auger-Aliassime was effective when accurate. While he was good on just 59 per cent of his first serves, he picked up 83 per cent of those available points.

Donskoy saved four of the five break points he faced, while converting two of three break-point opportunities against Auger-Aliassime.

Next up for Auger-Aliassime is a match against world No. 116 Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain.