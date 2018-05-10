Ferguson Jr.: Maple Leafs and Bruins are drastically different than 2013

Boston Bruins executive John Ferguson Jr. has been interviewed for mutiple vacant general manager positions this year, GM Don Sweeney confirmed Thursday.

Ferguson Jr. has been with the Bruins for the last four seasons and Sweeney said he is the lone person in the team's front office drawing outside interest.

Don Sweeney confirms that John Ferguson Jr has interviewed for a couple of the vacant GM spots around the NHL. That's the only B's exec/coach being pursued by the other 30 teams right now — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) May 10, 2018

The 50-year-old spoke with the Carolina Hurricanes about their then-vacant general manager role last month and was also linked to the Minnesota Wild.

Ferguson was general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2003-2008. He then spent six seasons as a scout for the San Jose Sharks before joining the Bruins.