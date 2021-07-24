Fernandez wins tennis opener, but Canada eliminated in women's doubles on Day 1

TOKYO — Leylah Fernandez needed three sets to win her Olympic debut on a mixed day for Canadian tennis players at the Tokyo Games on Saturday.

Fernandez, an 18-year-old left-hander from Montreal, defeated Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 in just over two hours on a hot afternoon at the Ariake Tennis Park.

In women's doubles play, the seventh-seeded duo of Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Sharon Fichman of Toronto dropped a 7-6 (3), 6-4 decision to Brazil's Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani.

Dabrowski still plans to play in the mixed doubles draw later in the tournament with Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, who will face Britain's Andy Murray in his opening singles match Sunday.