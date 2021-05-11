The San Diego Padres announced Tuesday that Fernando Tatis Jr., Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo have been placed on the injured list due to health and safety protocols.

Due to health and safety protocols, the #Padres placed SS Fernando Tatis Jr. and INF/OFs Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo on the injured list today. The club will announce corresponding roster moves prior to tonight’s game at COL. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 11, 2021

The Padres announce corresponding roster moves prior to Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies.

More to come.