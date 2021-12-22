Barcelona and Manchester City have agreed a fee for Spain forward Ferran Torres, reports BBC Sport's Simon Stone and Guillem Balague.

Whether or not the transfer is completed remains to be seen.

The fee for the 21-year-old Torres is believed to be £46.7 million with a potential of another £8.5 million in add-ons. Torres is also said to have agreed to personal terms with Barca.

From a practical perspective, the cash-strapped La Liga said is able to afford Torres thanks to recently completed bank loan, but more hurdles remain before the deal can be completed. Because of La Liga fair play regulations, Barcelona will still need to sell some players in order to bring Torres in.

The transfer window officially reopens on January 1.

A native of Foios, Spain, Torres came to the Etihad in the summer of 2020 in a £20.8 million move from Valencia. In 43 total appearances over two seasons in England, Torres has 17 goals.

He has been out of action since picking up a foot injury on international duty in October.

In