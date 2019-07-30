Zlatan has earned the respect of his peers in MLS

While Sebastian Vettel drives the lead Ferrari on the Formula One circuit, there is only one Ferrari in Major League Soccer and that is Zlatan Ibrahimovic, at least according to the man himself.

Ahead of the 2019 MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday night, relive some of the best MLS moments provided by the self-proclaimed “Ferrari among Fiats.”

WELCOME TO ZLATAN – MARCH 23, 2018

According to the Los Angeles Galaxy, the path to signing Ibrahimovic began during his final days with Paris Saint-Germain in 2016. The Club remained in contact with the now 37-year-old during his time with Manchester United and eventually completed the deal to bring him to Los Angeles.

“Whether we did this deal or not, this is a three-year project where we stayed engaged,” said Galaxy technical director Jovan Kirovski. “We kept our relationships and we maintained them so that we had an option whether we wanted the player or not. In the end, we did and we’re taking it.”

THE DEBUT – MARCH 31, 2018

Ibrahimovic entered the game in the 71st minute and he was celebrating a wonder goal in the 77th minute. That only begins to tell the story of one of the most audacious debuts in MLS history.

With the crowd chanting, “We want Zlatan,” he replaced Sebastian Lletget and immediately began to write his name in the league’s record book.

With the Galaxy trailing 3-2, in a game LAFC originally led 3-0, Ibrahimovic hit a half-volley from almost 40 yards out that went over the head of goalkeeper Tyler Miller and into the back of the net to level the scoring and make about as good of a first impression as possible.

Not satisfied with the highlight reel goal, or the comeback point, Ibrahimovic won an aerial battle in the box and headed home a cross from Emmanuel Boateng to hand the Galaxy a 4-3 victory over their city rivals in the first ever El Trafico.

"I think I heard, 'We want Zlatan, We want Zlatan.' And I gave them Zlatan," Ibrahimovic told Fox after the game. "So they were pushing me, and I gave back."

Shining in a debut is nothing new to Ibrahimovic, who also found the net during his debuts for Manchester United in 2016 and Paris Saint-Germain in 2012.

HATS OFF ORLANDO – JULY 29, 2018

Score the hat trick, throw the shirt.



It only took Ibrahimovic 24 minutes to steal Orlando City’s thunder. With the Galaxy trailing 2-1 coming out of the half, Zlatan equalized the match in the 47th minute with another header where he outmuscled the defender to find the space to score.

After Orlando retook the lead, Ibrahimovic used a diving header in the box to once again put the game on even terms, this time turning in a return pass from Ola Kamara to make the score 3-3.

In the 71st minute, a failed clearance fell to Zlatan and he made no mistake smashing the ball into the net for his first MLS hat trick and another victory of the Galaxy.

MR. 500 – SEPTEMBER 15, 2018

Ibrahimovic brought his act to Canada and, in his own trademark fashion, found a way to make headlines again.

With his team trailing Toronto FC 3-0, the former Swedish international ran onto a ball from Jonathan dos Santos with his back to the goal and picked it out of mid-air with a twirling volley to score his 500th career goal.

It was a goal so spectacular it brought the hostile crowd at BMO Field to their feet for a standing ovation.

"Instinct," Ibrahimovic said later of the goal. "I mean those things you don't plan. It's impossible to plan. The way it came, I just tried to get it on goal. I'm just happy for the Toronto fans that they got to see something they hadn't seen before."

“Obviously it’s not good to lose, but I’m happy for Toronto because they’ll be remembered as my 500th victim.”

Not satisfied with scoring a world class, milestone goal, Ibrahimovic also had a run in with Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley and, not surprisingly, had some words about that after the game as well.

"I think he's the philosopher of football," Ibrahimovic said. "I have more goals than he has games. He should follow my rules."

In case you were interested, here is a breakdown of Zlatan’s first 500 goals:

Paris Saint-Germain - 156

Inter Milan – 66

Sweden - 62

AC Milan - 56

Ajax – 48

Manchester United - 29

Juventus – 26

Barcelona - 22

Malmo FF – 18

Galaxy - 17

CAPTAIN ZLATAN – MARCH 1, 2019

Prior to his second season with the Los Angeles Galaxy, the team announced that Ibrahimovic would be named captain.

“I think he’s experienced, he’s a leader. He had to be the captain for the team," head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto said in February, ahead of the official announcement. "It’s very important for everyone here. I hope he has a good season, because it will be very good for us, for every player, for the coaches. We hope to get good play not just from [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic; I think everyone has to have a good season, because it’s our work. We are working for that.”

VAN CITY ON THE LIST - APRIL 5, 2019

Ibrahimovic scores a beauty in his first MLS game in Vancouver Shortly after setting up the opening goal, Zlatan Ibrahimovic corrals the corner kick with his chest, and blasts one just under the crossbar to record a goal in his first MLS game in Vancouver.

After setting up defender Daniel Steres for the opening marker, Ibrahimovic made his mark at BC Place in the 71st minute when he chested down a ball swung into the box and hammered it past Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.

“I promised I would come. I hope they enjoyed,” Ibrahimovic told TSN after the game.

EL TRAFICO IV – JULY 19, 2019

Ibrahimovic referred to himself as a “Ferrari among Fiats” and scoffed at the idea that LAFC’s Carlos Vela was a better player than him, all of which set the backdrop for the most recent installment of El Trafico, the derby between the two L.A. teams and the place where Zlatan made his emphatic MLS debut.

Vela is the MLS’ leading scorer and in this match he got off the mark first, converting a fourth-minute penalty to give LAFC an early lead on the road at Stubhub Center.

Then Ibrahimovic took over:

-In the eighth minute, he chested down a ball, played it over a defender’s head and smashed a volley into the net to tie the game. He then ran straight to LAFC’s bench to celebrate in the face of head coach Bob Bradley.

-In the 56th minute, he climbed over a defender and headed the Galaxy into the lead, beating the keeper on the far post.

-In the 70th minute, he completed the hat trick by collecting a ball just outside the box and smashing it low and into the corner of the net for what would eventually stand up as the winning goal.

Vela would bring LAFC within a goal in the dying seconds, but Ibrahimovic would leave with the three goals and the three points.

"When you play against a rival like that, with a full stadium, the atmosphere is nice," said Ibrahimovic. "I get pumped, I get adrenaline. This is considered to be the biggest game in the league, so the biggest job is to show up in the biggest game."