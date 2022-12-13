FIFA World Cup Daily: Messi, Argentina Brace For Showdown With Croatia There are four teams remaining at the FIFA World Cup. Two of them were among the top three choices to win outright at FanDuel when the tournament started. The other two were outside of the top-10 choices to win it all.

There are four teams remaining at the FIFA World Cup.

Two of them were among the top three choices to win outright at FanDuel when the tournament started.

The other two were outside of the top-10 choices to win it all.

While France and Argentina were expected to contend for World Cup glory, it was a much different story for Croatia and Morocco, which both emerged from Group F ahead of Belgium and Canada.

Croatia was 49-to-1 to win the World Cup before the tournament opener.

Morocco was 250-to-1 to win it all – the exact same odds as the Canadian Men’s National Soccer Team.

Now both teams are one win away from World Cup glory.

Does either side have enough magic left to shock the soccer world once again this week?

We’re about to find out, as the semi-final round begins with a showdown between Croatia and Argentina on Tuesday.

Semi-Final – 2 PM ET

Argentina vs. Croatia

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the longest pre-tournament odds for a World Cup winner ever on record is the 1982 Italy team, which was +1800 to win that tournament.

Croatia was +4900 to win FIFA World Cup 2022 at FanDuel, which helps illustrate how big of an underdog story it would be if they go on to win it all.

Next up for Croatia is a battle with Argentina as a +210 underdog.

In the same game in 2006, Luka Modrić made his full international debut, and Lionel Messi scored his first international goal.



16 years later, they're still battling it out on the biggest stage 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/iIyTmjkvP4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 13, 2022

Croatia is already the first team in World Cup history to reach the semi-finals without having scored first in any of their World Cup games to that point.

Now they will try to become just the second team ever to eliminate both Brazil and Argentina in the knockout stages at the same World Cup.

On the other side, Lionel Messi will be playing in his 25th career FIFA World Cup game, which will tie Lothar Matthäus for the most all-time.

Messi, whose 10 career World Cup goals is tied with Gabriel Batistuta for the most in Argentina history, is +145 to score a goal versus Croatia at FanDuel.

Messi to score and Argentina to win is +181.

Lionel Messi needs one more assist to equal Diego Maradona's total of eight at World Cups 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/8qZzAz7yaH — GOAL (@goal) December 13, 2022

Even if Argentina gets past Croatia, their toughest test of the tournament could still await them in the final.

Argentina is +160 to win it all.

Based on what we have seen so far at FIFA World Cup 2022, it would be a mistake to completely overlook Croatia as a legitimate threat to win this semi-final.