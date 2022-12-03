FIFA World Cup Daily: Will We See Another Stunning Upset In The Round Of 16? In the afterglow of the absolute thrillers that took place to close out the group stage at FIFA World Cup 2022, we turn the page anticipating more of the same in the Round of 16.

'Anything can happen': Arnold, Aussies confident ahead of Argentina match up

In the afterglow of the absolute thrillers that took place to close out the group stage at FIFA World Cup 2022, we turn the page anticipating more of the same in the Round of 16.

Germany, Belgium and Denmark all bowed out in the group stage after entering the tournament as top-10 choices to win it all at FanDuel.

While Brazil, Argentina and France remain the top three choices to win it all, Switzerland, Croatia and Japan are the notable teams that have moved into the top-10 choices to win it all based on FanDuel’s updated odds entering the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, Senegal, Australia, Poland and South Korea all advanced, but each of those four teams remains at 120-to-1 or longer odds to win the tournament.

On Saturday, we get the first two games of the Round of 16 on TSN, with the Netherlands facing USA and Argentina battling Australia.

While it would be a major surprise if Argentina did not make it through to the next round, they’ve already been the victims of an even bigger upset at least on paper already in this tournament.

It will be very interesting to see if either of Saturday’s underdogs can surprise.

Round of 16 – 10 AM ET

Netherlands vs. United States

The first ever competitive meeting between these teams will take place in the knockout stage at FIFA World Cup with Netherlands as the obvious favourite to advance.

FanDuel has Netherlands at -235 to advance.

That number represents a 70.1 per cent implied probability.

The United States Men’s National Team hasn’t won a knockout stage match since 2002, which is its only win ever in a FIFA World Cup knockout stage match.

After consecutive shutouts at FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1930, USA is +188 to pull off the upset versus Netherlands on Saturday.

Round of 16 – 2 PM ET

Argentina vs. Australia

Argentina entered FIFA World Cup 2022 as the second choice to win the tournament at FanDuel.

After a stunning loss to Saudi Arabia in its opener, Argentina rallied with back-to-back wins to secure first place in Group C and a date with Australia in the Round of 16.

Once again, Argentina will be a massive favourite against the Socceroos.

Lionel Messi: "Diego would be happy. He was always happy about the nice things that happen to the Argentina national team and personally with me too. He was always close, affectionate." 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/O8A3gUVniK — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) December 1, 2022

FanDuel has Argentina at -1600 to advance, which makes them the most likely team to advance to the quarters based on Round of 16 match odds.

An Australian upset is priced at +900 odds at FanDuel.

That number means a $10 bet on Australia to advance would pay $90.

Australia, which entered FIFA World Cup 2022 at 550-to-1 to win the tournament, is down to 210-to-1 right now.

Australia, Poland and South Korea are all tied for the longest odds to win FIFA World Cup 2022 at +21000 entering the Round of 16.