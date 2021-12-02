LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The figure skating Grand Prix Final next week has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic for the second season in a row.

The Dec. 9-12 event in Osaka, Japan, was the only global event matching the best skaters across all four disciplines before the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February.

“Unfortunately, considering the complicated epidemic situation involving travel restrictions, quarantine requirements, safety concerns and logistical challenges, the organization of the event was extremely challenging,” the International Skating Union said on Thursday.

The Japanese government has barred entry for most foreigners without existing links to the country against a backdrop of concern over the spread of the new omicron variant.

The Grand Prix Final gives skaters a chance to make their case for an Olympic spot before national championships in late December and January. That was a particular issue for Russia, which had five of the six women's places at the Grand Prix Final but can send a maximum of only three to the Olympics.

The Grand Prix Final could be rescheduled to the end of the season, the ISU said. In that case, it may be hard to find dates around the world championships in March.

The Grand Prix Final was to be held in Beijing last year but was canceled and not rescheduled.

