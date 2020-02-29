CLEVELAND — Filip Chlapik and Alex Formenton had a goal and an assist apiece to lead the Belleville Senators to a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday in the American Hockey League.

Darren Archibald and Parker Kelly also scored for Belleville (37-17-5) while Jordan Szwarz tacked on two assists.

Kole Sherwood had the lone goal for the Monsters (24-28-6).

Senators goaltender Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves. Cleveland's Veini Vehvilainen stopped 21 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2020.