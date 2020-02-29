20m ago
Chlapik, Formenton lead Senators in win over Monsters
Filip Chlapik and Alex Formenton had a goal and an assist apiece to lead the Belleville Senators to a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday in the American Hockey League.
Darren Archibald and Parker Kelly also scored for Belleville (37-17-5) while Jordan Szwarz tacked on two assists.
Kole Sherwood had the lone goal for the Monsters (24-28-6).
Senators goaltender Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves. Cleveland's Veini Vehvilainen stopped 21 shots.
