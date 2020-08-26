Hallander hopes to bring feisty, two-way game to Leafs roster ‘very soon’ Swedish forward who was part of the return in the Kasperi Kapanen deal has been on Toronto’s radar since his draft year, Mark Masters writes.

Filip Hallander was playing golf when the call came.

"Still had five holes on the course and it was terrible because the only thing in my mind was about the trade," the 20-year-old forward told TSN via phone from Sweden. ​"My golf round got destroyed by the trade, but I'm happy."

​On Tuesday, Hallander was traded by the Pittsburgh Penguins, the team that picked him 58th overall in the 2018 NHL draft, to the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of a move that saw Kasperi Kapanen heading the other way.

There was a double bogey and then a series of phone calls that prevented Hallander from playing the final few holes. His agent, mom, brother and dad all wanted a word, but it was the message from Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas that stood out.

"He said they have looked at me for a long time from when I was drafted and had an eye on me and how I developed and stuff like that," Hallander said. "And they thought I played really well and was happy to trade for me, so really happy that they see me as a potential NHL player in the future. A really good first impression, so I'm really happy."

The Leafs were confident in who Hallander was as a person based on the due diligence they did heading into the draft two years ago in Dallas where they nearly picked him in the second round. Instead, with the 52nd overall pick, they selected Owen Sound defenceman Sean Durzi, who would later be packaged to Los Angeles in the Jake Muzzin deal.

"We had really found he's got excellent character," noted Dubas. "His work ethic is excellent, very little maintenance with him and will do everything he can to improve and very well-liked by his coaches."

The Leafs have continued to be impressed by Hallander on the ice. He produced 14 points in 27 games with Lulea, the top team in the Swedish Hockey League this season, and bounced back nicely after crashing feet-first into the boards and suffering a broken leg just a couple games into the year.

"It's just the way he's played in Lulea in the SHL as a very young player, especially last year at 19 years old," said Dubas when asked what gives him confidence Hallander will make it to the NHL.

"The way that he played at the top of the lineup for a very good team and played in all situations and was very responsible at both ends of the ice. His intelligence and way he plays the game, in addition to his talent level and competitiveness, were the things that really stood out to us."

TSN director of scouting Craig Button told TSN 1050's OverDrive that Hallander likely projects to be a third-line player in the NHL.

"I would call him a decent, solid prospect," said Button, who has seen Hallander play as a left winger in Sweden. "I don't think he's a high-end offensive player, but he's competitive and he can play probably in that six-to-nine-forward range if he continues to develop along those lines. But he's competitive and he's smart and that type of player on an entry-level contract, who's a little bit older, can also help you manage your salary cap."

While he doesn't have one NHL role model right now, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Hallander admires the way Patric Hornqvist operates as a net-front presence.

"I'm a two-way player and I like to be in the offensive zone,"​ Hallander said. "I like to be around the net and I'm not shy to be there and take rebounds and play hard in those types of areas. I really like to be a guy you can trust all over the ice – even on the penalty kill and the power play."

The Penguins had a loan agreement with Lulea, which Dubas says the Leafs have no problem honouring. So, Hallander can come to training camp and if he makes the Leafs he'll stay, but if he doesn't then he'll continue to develop in his home country for a top-tier team.

Hallander isn't sure how close he is to making the jump to North America.

"I have only been to the development camps in Pittsburgh and it's different to be at those kinds of camps, so being at your first main camp you'll see how close you are," he said. "But I feel I had a really good summer now and feel like I can take a huge step in SHL."

Hallander knows defenceman Rasmus Sandin through the Swedish national team, but doesn't have any other relationships with Leafs players. He's hoping to meet them all soon and add his name to the list of impressive forward talent.

"It's amazing to think about it and I hope one day very soon I will be able to be on the roster," he said.​