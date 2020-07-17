The finalists for the Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award have been announced.

Rico Phillips, 2019 recipient of the Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award and Jeff Scott, VP of Community Development and Growth announce and surprise this year's Community Hero Award finalists. #OReeAward pic.twitter.com/lQm4T6vpX6 — NHL (@NHL) July 17, 2020

The finalists are Calgary's Dampy Brar, Maryland's Alexandria Briggs-Blake and John Haferman of Columbus.

The award, which was established in 2018, honours the individual "who best utilizes hockey as a platform to help people build character and develop important life skills for a more positive family experience.”

The winner will be announced during the conference finals.