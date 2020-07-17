36m ago
Finalists announced for Willie O'Ree award
The finalists for the Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award have been announced. The honour, which was established in 2018, is awarded to the individual "who best utilizes hockey as a platform to help people build character and develop important life skills for a more positive family experience.”
TSN.ca Staff
The finalists are Calgary's Dampy Brar, Maryland's Alexandria Briggs-Blake and John Haferman of Columbus.
The winner will be announced during the conference finals.