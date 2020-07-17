The finalists for the Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award have been announced.

The finalists are Calgary's Dampy Brar, Maryland's Alexandria Briggs-Blake and John Haferman of Columbus.

The award, which was established in 2018, honours the individual "who best utilizes hockey as a platform to help people build character and develop important life skills for a more positive family experience.”

The winner will be announced during the conference finals.