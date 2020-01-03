It appears Finland will have their leading scorer Kristian Tanus in the lineup for Saturday's World Junior Championship semifinal clash against Team Canada.

Tanus was not penalized for an apparent elbow to the head of United States forward Jack Drury in the first period of Finland's quarter-final win, but general manager Kimmo Oikarinen told news outlet Ilta Sanomat on Friday that no player on the Finnish side is being reviewed by the IIHF for discipline.

Tanus, 19, has two goals and eight points through five games at the tournament and assisted on Joonas Oden's game-winning goal against the USA. His eight points lead Finland and sits fifth overall for players at the tournament.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, United States forward John Beecher is being reviewed by the IIHF for a hit from behind and a second incident from the game is also reportedly being looked at, though USA has said only Beecher's hit is being reviewed and Oikarinen stated no Finnish players were facing discipline.

So no disciplinary review involving Finland, per Finnish GM. USA’s John Beecher hit from behind is being reviewed. Reportedly a second incident from the game is under review though word from Team USA is only Beecher being looked at. https://t.co/IxVrPWkas9 — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) January 3, 2020

Team Canada forward Nolan Foote, who was ejected 53 seconds into his team's quarter-final win for head contact, will not receive further discipline and is eligible to face Finland.

Watch Canada and Finland's semifinal match LIVE on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5 at 12:30pm ET/9:30am PT.