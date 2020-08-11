First Look At The Field: Betting odds for the Wyndham Championship

Collin Morikawa delivered an absolutely thrilling performance to win the PGA Championship this past weekend.

Morikawa, who began the week at +3300 to win outright, emerged from a pack of seven co-leaders with a strong finish to win his first major title.

First, it was a chip in for birdie on 14.

Then he followed that up with an eagle putt on the par-4 16th hole after he drove the green.

Morikawa moved into elite company as he joined Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the most recent golfers to win the Wanamaker Trophy at the age of 23.

Naturally, there is bound to be a bit of a letdown at the Wyndham Championship this week.

On the heels of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and PGA Championship - and with three playoff events coming up – a number of big names won’t compete at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

However, Webb Simpson, Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth and Sergio Garcia will all compete.

This is the final week for those outside of the top 125 in the FedEx Cup Standings to make hay and get inside that number or else they’ll miss the playoffs altogether.

There are four Canadians in the field – with three of them considered major long shots to lift the trophy.

Canada’s best hope lies with Corey Conners, who sports +5000 odds to win outright.

After that, Roger Sloan sits at +30000 odds to take home the title with David Hearn and Michael Gligic at +40000 looking to defy the odds.

Here is our first look at the field for the Wyndham Championship.

Betting Odds To Win The Wyndham Championship – Top-15

Webb Simpson +950

Brooks Koepka +1100

Patrick Reed +1600

Tommy Fleetwood +1600

Justin Rose +2000

Paul Casey +2000

Harris English +2500

Jordan Spieth +3300

Brendon Todd +3300

Kevin Kisner +3300

Sungjae Im +3300

Si Woo Kim +3300

Ryan Moore +3300

Billy Horschel +3300

Sergio Garcia +4000

Simpson betting favourite for a reason

Webb Simpson has put together a tremendous season with wins at both the Waste Management Phoenix Open and the RBC Heritage.

Those two victories are part of six top-10 finishes in 11 events.

Simpson is coming off a T-12th and a T-37th in his last two starts.

The 2011 Wyndham Champion is back on his personal playground at Sedgefield Country Club.

Considering his overall resume at this course, it’s actually somewhat stunning he hasn’t captured more victories here over the last few years.

Simpson has produced five top-10 results in his last six starts at this tournament.

He’s finished in the top-three at this event in each of the last three years.

Webb Simpson’s Last Six Wyndham Championships

Tournament Results

2019 2nd

2018 T-2nd

2017 3rd

2016 T-72nd

2015 T-6th

2014 T-5th

Simpson is first in putting average, 4th in birdie average and scoring average and seventh in total strokes gained.

He has also performed at a high level at this course in the past.

Add it all up, and even though you aren’t getting the best value in picking the favourite, it’s a no-brainer to go with it.

This week's Featured Groups at the @WyndhamChamp:



Brooks Koepka

Jordan Spieth

Justin Rose



Webb Simpson

Sungjae Im

Brendon Todd



JT Poston

Brandt Snedeker

Sergio Garcia



Paul Casey

Patrick Reed

Shane Lowry pic.twitter.com/ezUCW4QX49 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 10, 2020

Conners could be in line for second PGA Tour victory

If there was ever a time to jump on Corey Conners to take home his second tour title, this could be the week against a weaker field.

His tee-to-green game is fantastic, ranking 13th in SG: off the tee, 14th approaching the green and 21st tee-to-green.

He also ranks fifth in greens in regulation percentage on the tour, which will come in handy in order to make the required bundles of birdies to contend at this venue.

The last four champions have won with either a score of 21-under or 22-under par.

Past Five Winners at PGA Wyndham Championship

2019: J.T. Poston -22

2018: Brandt Snedeker -21

2017: Henrik Stenson -22

2016: Si Woo Kim -21

2015: Davis Love III -17

If only his consistently balky putter could cooperate, Conners could find himself on the cusp of being upper echelon.

Oh that putting, long a bugaboo for Conners.

He’s a woeful 182nd in strokes gained on the greens this season.

Conners also ranks 204th out of 212 in overall putting average.

Corey Conners Finishes Since PGA Tour Restart Tournament Results

PGA Championship CUT

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational T-30th

The Memorial Tournament T-22nd

Workday Charity Open T-39th

Travelers Championship CUT

RBC Heritage T-21st

Charles Schwab Challenge T-19th

In the 2018 Wyndham Championship, Conners actually gained more than two strokes on the field on the greens.

In his only two starts at Sedgefield Country Club, the 28-year-old has placed T-45th and T-22nd.

At 50-to-1 odds, the value is certainly good enough to make the Canadian an intriguing play this week.

FORE YOUR INFORMATION

Trending Up

Brendon Todd +3300

I’ve been banging the drum for Brendon Todd for quite some time to add to his two victories this season, but it’s just impossible to ignore his success.

He’s led after 54 holes four times this season, including in two of his last five starts.

Todd also was the first round co-leader at last week’s PGA Championship before finishing tied for 17th.

He’s no stranger to going low in order to taste victory, with both of his victories on the campaign resulting in 24 and 20 under-par winning scores at the Bermuda Championship and the Mayakoba Classic.

Todd is one of the shortest hitters on the tour but his accuracy is his calling card - he ranks third in that department this season.

He’s also a world-class putter, which will come in handy again this week.

At +3300, the number is good enough to consider Todd as a legitimate title contender outside of the top-five betting favourites to win this event.

Ryan Moore +3300

Ryan Moore hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since 2016.

However, he’s been playing a lot better of late, posting back-to-back T-12th finishes at the 3M Open and the Barracuda Championship.

At that Barracuda Championship, he was a first round co-leader.

Moore won his very first event at this very track in 2009.

Two years ago, he placed tied for sixth here.

He also finished in the top-10 here in 2015.

Moore is a very respectable 33rd in SG: approaching the green and 40th tee-to-green, which bode well around this track.

His odds are listed at a bit lower than I’d ideally love, but there’s no denying his track record on this course.

*All Betting Information appears as listed by Bodog on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.