First Look At The Field: Betting Odds For The Wyndham Championship

The Wyndham Championhip this weekend in Greensboro, N.C., marks the final tournament of the PGA Tour's regular season.

Golfers who are not in the top 125 on the FedEx Cup points list following conclusion of play at Sedgefield Country Club will be shut out of post-season contention and some will be in danger of losing their PGA Tour cards next season.

The FedEx Cup champion takes home $15 million.

Most of the big names in golf have decided to skip this tournament in order to rest and gear up for the playoffs.

Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen and Webb Simpson are the favourites to win.

Matsuyama is coming off a playoff loss at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Simpson has been second or third four straight years at the Wyndham and Oosthuizen has been agonizingly close to winning several times in 2021.

In order to take the title you must go low, with each of the last five winners shooting 21 or 22 under par.

There are five Canadians teeing it up, each considered a long shot to land in victory lane.

Mackenzie Hughes, who is comfortably in the playoffs, has the shortest odds at +7000.

Roger Sloan, who needs a big week as he sits 131st on the points list, is next at +9000.

Adam Hadwin, who is all but assured a spot in the post-season, sports even longer odds at +15000.

Nick Taylor (147) is +20000 to win and Michael Gligic (142) has astronomical +30000 odds to lift the trophy on Sunday, and both need a strong showing to crack the top 125.

Here's our first look at the field for the Wyndham Championship.

Betting Odds To Win Wyndham Championship – Top 15

Hideki Matsuyama +1200

Louis Oosthuizen +1200

Webb Simpson +1200

Patrick Reed +2200

Jason Kokrak +2200

Will Zalatoris +2800

Sungjae Im +3000

Brian Harman +3300

Russell Henley +3500

Gary Woodland +4000

Si Woo Kim +4000

Seamus Power +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Kevin Na +4500

Kevin Kisner +4500

Kevin Na is suited to Sedgefield Country Club

Na is one of the shortest hitters on the PGA Tour (173rd), but he makes up for it with his accuracy (34th), and short game (first in strokes gained around the green).

Subsequently, there aren't many tracks where he can realistically contend, but Sedgefield is one of them, as it plays just over 7,100 yards.

When he has a course to his liking, he's closed the deal several times, with four wins since 2018.

He's played the Wyndham Championship twice previously, and on both occasions, he's placed inside the top 10.

In 2016, he was T-10, then in 2017, Na was T-4.

For those eight rounds, he's fourth in total strokes gained, fifth in SG: short game and ninth in putting.

Two starts ago at the John Deere Classic, he very nearly secured the sixth win of his career, as he tied for second.

At +4500 odds, you're getting Na at a very good price.

Past Five Winners at Wyndham Champioship

2020 Jim Herman -21 (1 shot win)

2019 J.T. Poston -22 (1 shot win)

2018 Brandt Snedeker -21 (3 shot win)

2017 Henrik Stenson -22 (1 shot win)

2016 Si Woo Kim -21 (5 shot win)

Fore Your Information

Value Play

Mito Pereira +6000

Pereira is quickly making a name for himself.

The 26-year-old Chilean won three times this season on the Korn Ferry Tour, automatically earning a promotion to the PGA Tour.

He's taken full advantage of that, racking up three straight top-six finishes.

It started with a T-5 at the Barbasol Championship, which had a considerably weaker field as an opposite-field event to the Open Championship.

He then followed that up with a T-6 at the 3M Open, which had a stronger list of golfers competing.

Where he really turned heads was the Olympics, as he was involved in the seven-man playoff vying for the bronze medal.

Pereira came up just short in his quest, but it showed that he could hang with the big boys in golf.

Given his solid play of late, he sports very enticing odds at +6000 to win outright, and will also fetch a solid return on investment in the top-5/10/20 markets should he have another strong week.

Trending Up

Roger Sloan +9000

Taylor, Gligic and Sloan are Canadians looking to secure spots in the playoffs, but the latter has the best opportunity.

He's made eight of his last nine cuts, and has saved his best two events of the campaign for last.

At the 3M Open, he was just two shots back after 54 holes and briefly flirted with contention before settling for a T-16.

Then last week at the Barracuda Championship, the 34-year-old from Merritt, B.C., ended up in sixth position.

Eight of his last 12 rounds have been in the 60s, with nothing worse than a 72 in that span.

He's had two decent top-40 showings in the last two years at the Wyndham Championship, where he's gained over seven shots on the field on the greens.

Asking him to break through to get into the winner's circle for the first time might be too tall a task.

Given the stakes of his tour card and playoff positioning on the line, and the fact he's played the best he has all year, Sloan could be due for an even bigger week.

Like Pereira, the top 5/10/20 markets for Sloan will be very much worth looking into.