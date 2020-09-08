What do the Rangers do with Lafreniere until the new season starts?

The first round of the 2020 NHL Draft will take place on Oct. 6, with rounds two through seven will taking place the following day.

Free agency, meanwhile, is scheduled to start three days after the first round of the draft on Oct. 9.

Rimouski Oceanic left winger Alexis Lafreniere is the undisputed and unanimous No. 1 on TSN’s Final 2020 NHL Draft Rankings. Ten out of 10 NHL scouts surveyed by TSN ranked Lafreniere first overall, as was the case when he was No. 1 on TSN’s preseason list in September and No. 1 on TSN’s mid-season list in January.

Lafreniere, a late-2001 birth year, missed being eligible for last year’s draft by 26 days. Some scouts suggest that if he had been 2019 eligible, he conceivably could have been taken first overall, ahead of top prospects Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko.

“There’s no guesswork involved this year,” a scout told TSN's Bob Mckenzie. “We’ve seen [Lafreniere] for three full seasons [in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League], we’ve seen him at the Hlinka tourney, we’ve seen him in playoffs, we’ve seen him in the World Juniors, and he’s been the best player [in the Canadian Hockey League] in back-to-back seasons.”

