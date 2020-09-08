2h ago
NHL Draft on Oct. 6; free agency on Oct. 9
The first round of the 2020 NHL Draft will take place on Oct. 6. Rounds two through seven will take place the following day. with free agency scheduled to start on Oct. 9.
TSN.ca Staff
Free agency, meanwhile, is scheduled to start three days after the first round of the draft on Oct. 9.
Rimouski Oceanic left winger Alexis Lafreniere is the undisputed and unanimous No. 1 on TSN’s Final 2020 NHL Draft Rankings. Ten out of 10 NHL scouts surveyed by TSN ranked Lafreniere first overall, as was the case when he was No. 1 on TSN’s preseason list in September and No. 1 on TSN’s mid-season list in January.
Lafreniere, a late-2001 birth year, missed being eligible for last year’s draft by 26 days. Some scouts suggest that if he had been 2019 eligible, he conceivably could have been taken first overall, ahead of top prospects Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko.
“There’s no guesswork involved this year,” a scout told TSN's Bob Mckenzie. “We’ve seen [Lafreniere] for three full seasons [in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League], we’ve seen him at the Hlinka tourney, we’ve seen him in playoffs, we’ve seen him in the World Juniors, and he’s been the best player [in the Canadian Hockey League] in back-to-back seasons.”
McKenzie's Final Draft Ranking
|RK
|Player
|Team
|POS
|HT
|WT
|GP
|G
|P
|1
|Alexis Lafreniere
|Rimouski (QMJHL)
|LW
|6'1
|193
|52
|35
|112
|2
|Tim Stutzle
|Mannheim (DEL)
|C/LW
|6'1
|187
|41
|7
|34
|3
|Quinton Byfield
|Sudbury (OHL)
|C
|6'4
|215
|45
|32
|82
|4
|Jamie Drysdale
|Erie (OHL)
|D
|5'11
|175
|49
|9
|47
|5
|Cole Perfetti
|Saginaw (OHL)
|C/LW
|5'10
|177
|61
|37
|111
|6
|Lucas Raymond
|Frölunda (SHL)
|RW
|5'11
|170
|33
|4
|10
|7
|Marco Rossi
|Ottawa (OHL)
|C
|5'9
|183
|56
|39
|120
|8
|Jake Sanderson
|USA U-18 (USHL)
|D
|6'2
|185
|47
|7
|29
|9
|Alexander Holtz
|Djurgårdens (SHL)
|LW/RW
|6'0
|192
|35
|9
|16
|10
|Jack Quinn
|Ottawa (OHL)
|RW
|6'0
|176
|38
|52
|89
|11
|Yaroslav Askarov
|St. Petersburg (VHL)
|G
|6'3
|176
|18
|2.45
|.920
|12
|Anton Lundell
|HIFK (SM Liiga)
|C
|6'1
|185
|44
|10
|28
|13
|Dawson Mercer
|Chicoutimi (QMJHL)
|C/RW
|6'0
|180
|42
|24
|60
|14
|Kaiden Guhle
|Prince Albert (WHL)
|D
|6'2
|186
|64
|11
|40
|15
|Hendrix Lapierre
|Chicoutimi (QMJHL)
|C
|6'0
|179
|19
|2
|17
|16
|Dylan Holloway
|Wisconsin (NCAA)
|C/LW
|6'0
|203
|35
|8
|17
|17
|Braden Schneider
|Brandon (WHL)
|D
|6'2
|202
|60
|7
|42
|18
|Seth Jarvis
|Portland (WHL)
|C
|5'10
|175
|58
|42
|98
|19
|Rodion Amirov
|Ufa (KHL)
|LW
|6'0
|177
|17
|10
|22
|20
|Lukas Reichel
|Berlin (DEL)
|LW
|6'0
|170
|42
|12
|24
|21
|Jacob Perreault
|Sarnia (OHL)
|RW
|5'11
|192
|57
|39
|70
|22
|Connor Zary
|Kamloops (WHL)
|C
|6'0
|178
|57
|38
|86
|23
|John-Jason Peterka
|Munich (DEL)
|LW
|5'11
|192
|42
|7
|11
|24
|Ridly Greig
|Brandon (WHL)
|C
|5'11
|163
|56
|26
|60
|25
|Justin Barron
|Halifax (QMJHL)
|D
|6'2
|195
|34
|4
|19
|26
|Mavrik Bourque
|Shawinigan (QMJHL)
|C
|5'10
|178
|49
|29
|71
|27
|William Wallinder
|MoDo (SWE J20)
|D
|6'4
|191
|37
|5
|24
|28
|Noel Gunler
|Lulea (SHL)
|RW
|6'2
|176
|45
|4
|13
|29
|Tyson Foerster
|Barrie (OHL)
|RW
|6'2
|194
|62
|36
|80
|30
|Brendan Brisson
|Chicago (USHL)
|C
|5'11
|179
|45
|24
|59
|31
|Jake Neighbours
|Edmonton (WHL)
|LW
|6'0
|195
|64
|23
|70
|32
|Helge Grans
|Malmo (SWE J20)
|D
|6'2
|206
|27
|4
|27
|33
|Jeremie Poirier
|Saint John (QMJHL)
|D
|6'0
|196
|64
|20
|53
|34
|Jan Mysak
|Hamilton (OHL)
|C/LW
|5'10
|175
|22
|15
|25
|35
|Marat Khusnutdinov
|St. Petersburg (MHL)
|C/LW
|5'11
|176
|44
|13
|38
|36
|Tyler Kleven
|USA U-18 (USHL)
|D
|6'4
|200
|45
|2
|12
|37
|Ryan O'Rourke
|Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
|D
|6'0
|178
|54
|7
|37
|38
|Topi Niemela
|Karpat (SM Liiga)
|D
|5'10
|156
|43
|1
|7
|39
|Ty Smilanic
|USA U-18 (USHL)
|C/LW
|6'1
|175
|34
|7
|22
|40
|Ozzy Wiesblatt
|Prince Albert (WHL)
|RW
|5'10
|183
|64
|25
|70
|41
|Sam Colangelo
|Chicago (USHL)
|RW
|6'2
|205
|44
|28
|58
|42
|Shakir Mukhamadullin
|Ufa (MHL)
|D
|6'4
|178
|13
|2
|10
|43
|Luke Tuch
|USA U-18 (USHL)
|LW
|6'2
|203
|47
|15
|30
|44
|Daemon Hunt
|Moose Jaw (WHL)
|D
|6'0
|198
|28
|0
|15
|45
|Will Cuylle
|Windsor (OHL)
|LW
|6'3
|204
|62
|22
|42
|46
|Jean-Luc Foudy
|Windsor (OHL)
|RW
|5'11
|177
|59
|15
|43
|47
|Dylan Peterson
|USA U-18 (USHL)
|C
|6'4
|192
|45
|8
|25
|48
|Justin Sourdif
|Vancouver (WHL)
|C/RW
|5'11
|173
|57
|26
|54
|49
|Lukas Cormier
|Charlottetown (QMJHL)
|D
|5'10
|180
|44
|6
|36
|50
|Luke Evangelista
|London (OHL)
|RW
|5'11
|166
|62
|23
|61
|51
|Thomas Bordeleau
|USA U-18 (USHL)
|C
|5'10
|175
|47
|16
|46
|52
|Roby Jarventie
|Koovee (Mestis)
|LW
|6'2
|184
|36
|23
|38
|53
|Daniel Torgersson
|Frolunda (SWE J20)
|LW
|6'3
|199
|39
|26
|44
|54
|Roni Hirvonen
|Assat (SM Liiga)
|C
|5'9
|164
|52
|5
|16
|55
|Jack Finley
|Spokane (WHL)
|C
|6'6
|213
|61
|19
|57
|56
|Brock Faber
|USA U-18 (USHL)
|D
|6'0
|190
|46
|3
|12
|57
|Donovan Sebrango
|Kitchener (OHL)
|D
|6'1
|189
|56
|6
|30
|58
|Eemil Viro
|Turku (SM Liiga)
|D
|6'0
|165
|29
|0
|3
|59
|Vasiliy Ponomarev
|Shawinigan (QMJHL)
|C
|5'10
|180
|57
|18
|49
|60
|Joni Jurmo
|Jokerit (SM Liiga Jr.)
|D
|6'4
|190
|43
|5
|28
|61
|Danil Gushchin
|Muskegon (USHL)
|LW/RW
|5'8
|165
|42
|22
|47
|62
|Yan Kuznetsov
|Connecticut (NCAA)
|D
|6'4
|209
|34
|2
|11
|63
|Maxim Groshev
|Nizhnekamsk (KHL)
|RW
|6'2
|194
|36
|1
|7
|64
|Nico Daws
|Guelph (OHL)
|G
|6'4
|199
|38
|2.48
|.924
|65
|Brandon Coe
|North Bay (OHL)
|RW
|6'4
|188
|60
|25
|57
|66
|Theodor Niederbach
|Frolunda (SWE J20)
|C
|5'11
|172
|40
|15
|48
|67
|Emil Andrae
|HV71 (SWE J20)
|D
|5'8
|181
|40
|11
|38
|68
|Brett Berard
|USA U-18 (USHL)
|LW
|5'9
|155
|41
|16
|34
|69
|Emil Heineman
|Leksands (SWE J20)
|LW
|6'1
|185
|29
|26
|41
|70
|Eamon Powell
|USA U-18 (USHL)
|D
|5'10
|165
|43
|6
|14
|71
|Jan Bednar
|Sokolov (CZE Jr.)
|G
|6'4
|196
|24
|3.26
|.873
|72
|Ian Moore
|St. Mark's (USHS)
|D
|6'2
|171
|28
|12
|46
|73
|Zion Nybeck
|HV71 (SWE J20)
|LW/RW
|5'6
|182
|42
|27
|66
|74
|Jaromir Pytlik
|S.S. Marie (OHL)
|C
|6'0
|200
|56
|22
|50
|75
|Martin Chromiak
|Kingston (OHL)
|RW/LW
|6'0
|187
|36
|23
|38
|76
|Antonio Stranges
|London (OHL)
|LW
|5'10
|168
|61
|19
|40
|77
|Zayde Wisdom
|Kingston (OHL)
|RW
|5'10
|195
|62
|29
|59
|78
|Kasper Simontaval
|Tapparra (SM Liiga Jr.)
|RW
|5'9
|177
|48
|25
|57
|79
|Ryan Francis
|Cape Breton (QMJHL)
|RW
|5'10
|170
|61
|24
|72
|80
|Tyler Tullio
|Oshawa (OHL)
|RW
|5'10
|165
|62
|27
|66
|81
|Wyatt Kaiser
|Andover (USHS)
|D
|6'0
|173
|31
|11
|43
|82
|Jack Thompson
|Sudbury (OHL)
|D
|6'0
|178
|63
|13
|32
|83
|Egor Sokolov
|Cape Breton (QMJHL)
|LW
|6'4
|223
|52
|46
|92
|84
|Carter Savoie
|Sherwood Park (AJHL)
|LW
|5'9
|192
|54
|53
|99
|85
|Sean Farrell
|Chicago (USHL)
|LW
|5'8
|175
|44
|15
|56
|86
|Landon Slaggert
|USA U-18 (USHL)
|LW
|6'0
|180
|47
|13
|24
|87
|Drew Commesso
|USA U-18 (USHL)
|G
|6'2
|180
|30
|2.05
|.920
|88
|Cross Hanas
|Portland (WHL)
|LW
|6'0
|167
|60
|22
|49
|89
|Alexander Pashin
|Ufa (MHL)
|RW
|5'8
|154
|37
|17
|39
|90
|Evan Vierling
|Barrie (OHL)
|C
|6'0
|167
|43
|14
|44
|91
|Oliver Suni
|Oshawa (OHL)
|RW
|6'1
|188
|43
|12
|32
|92
|Thimo Nickl
|Drummondville (QMJHL)
|D
|6'2
|176
|50
|10
|39
|93
|Blake Biondi
|Hermantown (USHS)
|C
|6'0
|191
|31
|47
|95
|HM
|Joel Blomqvist
|Karpat (SM Liiga Jr.)
|G
|6'1
|182
|34
|1.66
|.931
|HM
|Calle Clang
|Rogle (SWE J20)
|G
|6'2
|194
|34
|2.64
|.913
|HM
|Tristen Robins
|Saskatoon (WHL)
|RW
|5'10
|176
|62
|33
|73
|HM
|Ryder Rolston
|Waterloo (USHL)
|RW
|6'1
|175
|42
|16
|33
|HM
|Christoffer Sedoff
|Red Deer (WHL)
|D
|6'1
|190
|61
|5
|19
|HM
|Bogdan Trineyev
|Moscow (MHL)
|RW
|6'3
|198
|36
|12
|26
|HM
|William Villeneuve
|Saint John (QMJHL)
|D
|6'1
|175
|64
|9
|58