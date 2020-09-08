The first round of the 2020 NHL Draft will take place on Oct. 6, with rounds two through seven will taking place the following day.

Free agency, meanwhile, is scheduled to start three days after the first round of the draft on Oct. 9.

Rimouski Oceanic left winger Alexis Lafreniere is the undisputed and unanimous No. 1 on TSN’s Final 2020 NHL Draft Rankings. Ten out of 10 NHL scouts surveyed by TSN ranked Lafreniere first overall, as was the case when he was No. 1 on TSN’s preseason list in September and No. 1 on TSN’s mid-season list in January.

Lafreniere, a late-2001 birth year, missed being eligible for last year’s draft by 26 days. Some scouts suggest that if he had been 2019 eligible, he conceivably could have been taken first overall, ahead of top prospects Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko.

“There’s no guesswork involved this year,” a scout told TSN's Bob Mckenzie. “We’ve seen [Lafreniere] for three full seasons [in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League], we’ve seen him at the Hlinka tourney, we’ve seen him in playoffs, we’ve seen him in the World Juniors, and he’s been the best player [in the Canadian Hockey League] in back-to-back seasons.”
 

McKenzie's Final Draft Ranking

 
RK Player Team POS HT WT GP G P
1 Alexis Lafreniere Rimouski (QMJHL) LW 6'1 193 52 35 112
2 Tim Stutzle Mannheim (DEL) C/LW 6'1 187 41 7 34
3 Quinton Byfield Sudbury (OHL) C 6'4 215 45 32 82
4 Jamie Drysdale Erie (OHL) D 5'11 175 49 9 47
5 Cole Perfetti Saginaw (OHL) C/LW 5'10 177 61 37 111
6 Lucas Raymond Frölunda (SHL) RW 5'11 170 33 4 10
7 Marco Rossi Ottawa (OHL) C 5'9 183 56 39 120
8 Jake Sanderson USA U-18 (USHL) D 6'2 185 47 7 29
9 Alexander Holtz Djurgårdens (SHL) LW/RW 6'0 192 35 9 16
10 Jack Quinn Ottawa (OHL) RW 6'0 176 38 52 89
11 Yaroslav Askarov St. Petersburg (VHL) G 6'3 176 18 2.45 .920
12 Anton Lundell HIFK (SM Liiga) C 6'1 185 44 10 28
13 Dawson Mercer Chicoutimi (QMJHL) C/RW 6'0 180 42 24 60
14 Kaiden Guhle Prince Albert (WHL) D 6'2 186 64 11 40
15 Hendrix Lapierre Chicoutimi (QMJHL) C 6'0 179 19 2 17
16 Dylan Holloway Wisconsin (NCAA) C/LW 6'0 203 35 8 17
17 Braden Schneider Brandon (WHL) D 6'2 202 60 7 42
18 Seth Jarvis Portland (WHL) C 5'10 175 58 42 98
19 Rodion Amirov Ufa (KHL) LW 6'0 177 17 10 22
20 Lukas Reichel Berlin (DEL) LW 6'0 170 42 12 24
21 Jacob Perreault Sarnia (OHL) RW 5'11 192 57 39 70
22 Connor Zary Kamloops (WHL) C 6'0 178 57 38 86
23 John-Jason Peterka Munich (DEL) LW 5'11 192 42 7 11
24 Ridly Greig Brandon (WHL) C 5'11 163 56 26 60
25 Justin Barron Halifax (QMJHL) D 6'2 195 34 4 19
26 Mavrik Bourque Shawinigan (QMJHL) C 5'10 178 49 29 71
27 William Wallinder  MoDo (SWE J20) D 6'4 191 37 5 24
28 Noel Gunler Lulea (SHL) RW 6'2 176 45 4 13
29 Tyson Foerster Barrie (OHL) RW 6'2 194 62 36 80
30 Brendan Brisson Chicago (USHL) C 5'11 179 45 24 59
31 Jake Neighbours Edmonton (WHL) LW 6'0 195 64 23 70
                 
32 Helge Grans Malmo (SWE J20) D 6'2 206 27 4 27
33 Jeremie Poirier Saint John (QMJHL) D 6'0 196 64 20 53
34 Jan Mysak Hamilton (OHL) C/LW 5'10  175 22 15 25
35 Marat Khusnutdinov St. Petersburg (MHL) C/LW 5'11 176 44 13 38
36 Tyler Kleven USA U-18 (USHL) D 6'4 200 45 2 12
37 Ryan O'Rourke Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) D 6'0 178 54 7 37
38 Topi Niemela Karpat (SM Liiga) D 5'10 156 43 1 7
39 Ty Smilanic USA U-18 (USHL) C/LW 6'1 175 34 7 22
40 Ozzy Wiesblatt Prince Albert (WHL) RW 5'10 183 64 25 70
41 Sam Colangelo Chicago (USHL) RW 6'2 205 44 28 58
42 Shakir Mukhamadullin Ufa (MHL) D 6'4 178 13 2 10
43 Luke Tuch USA U-18 (USHL) LW 6'2 203 47 15 30
44 Daemon Hunt Moose Jaw (WHL) D 6'0 198 28 0 15
45 Will Cuylle Windsor (OHL) LW 6'3 204 62 22 42
46 Jean-Luc Foudy Windsor (OHL) RW 5'11 177 59 15 43
47 Dylan Peterson USA U-18 (USHL) C 6'4 192 45 8 25
48 Justin Sourdif Vancouver (WHL) C/RW 5'11 173 57 26 54
49 Lukas Cormier Charlottetown (QMJHL) D 5'10 180 44 6 36
50 Luke Evangelista London (OHL) RW 5'11 166 62 23 61
51 Thomas Bordeleau USA U-18 (USHL) C 5'10 175 47 16 46
52 Roby Jarventie Koovee (Mestis) LW 6'2 184 36 23 38
53 Daniel Torgersson Frolunda (SWE J20) LW 6'3 199 39 26 44
54 Roni Hirvonen Assat (SM Liiga) C 5'9 164 52 5 16
55 Jack Finley Spokane (WHL) C 6'6 213 61 19 57
56 Brock Faber USA U-18 (USHL) D 6'0 190 46 3 12
57 Donovan Sebrango Kitchener (OHL) D 6'1 189 56 6 30
58 Eemil Viro Turku (SM Liiga) D 6'0 165 29 0 3
59 Vasiliy Ponomarev Shawinigan (QMJHL) C 5'10 180 57 18 49
60 Joni Jurmo Jokerit (SM Liiga Jr.) D 6'4 190 43 5 28
61 Danil Gushchin Muskegon (USHL) LW/RW 5'8 165 42 22 47
62 Yan Kuznetsov Connecticut (NCAA) D 6'4 209 34 2 11
                 
63 Maxim Groshev Nizhnekamsk (KHL) RW 6'2 194 36 1 7
64 Nico Daws Guelph (OHL) G 6'4 199 38 2.48 .924
65 Brandon Coe North Bay (OHL) RW 6'4 188 60 25 57
66 Theodor Niederbach Frolunda (SWE J20) C 5'11 172 40 15 48
67 Emil Andrae HV71 (SWE J20) D 5'8 181 40 11 38
68 Brett Berard USA U-18 (USHL) LW 5'9 155 41 16 34
69 Emil Heineman Leksands (SWE J20) LW 6'1 185 29 26 41
70 Eamon Powell USA U-18 (USHL) D 5'10 165 43 6 14
71 Jan Bednar Sokolov (CZE Jr.) G 6'4 196 24 3.26 .873
72 Ian Moore St. Mark's (USHS) D 6'2 171 28 12 46
73 Zion Nybeck HV71 (SWE J20) LW/RW 5'6 182 42 27 66
74 Jaromir Pytlik  S.S. Marie (OHL) C 6'0 200 56 22 50
75 Martin Chromiak Kingston (OHL) RW/LW 6'0 187 36 23 38
76 Antonio Stranges London (OHL) LW 5'10 168 61 19 40
77 Zayde Wisdom Kingston (OHL) RW 5'10 195 62 29 59
78 Kasper Simontaval Tapparra (SM Liiga Jr.) RW 5'9 177 48 25 57
79 Ryan Francis Cape Breton (QMJHL) RW 5'10 170 61 24 72
80 Tyler Tullio Oshawa (OHL) RW 5'10 165 62 27 66
81 Wyatt Kaiser Andover (USHS) D 6'0 173 31 11 43
82 Jack Thompson Sudbury (OHL) D 6'0 178 63 13 32
83 Egor Sokolov Cape Breton (QMJHL) LW 6'4 223 52 46 92
84 Carter Savoie Sherwood Park (AJHL) LW 5'9 192 54 53 99
85 Sean Farrell Chicago (USHL) LW 5'8 175 44 15 56
86 Landon Slaggert USA U-18 (USHL) LW 6'0 180 47 13 24
87 Drew Commesso USA U-18 (USHL) G 6'2 180 30 2.05 .920
88 Cross Hanas Portland (WHL) LW 6'0 167 60 22 49
89 Alexander Pashin Ufa (MHL) RW 5'8 154 37 17 39
90 Evan Vierling Barrie (OHL) C 6'0 167 43 14 44
91 Oliver Suni Oshawa (OHL) RW 6'1 188 43 12 32
92 Thimo Nickl Drummondville (QMJHL) D 6'2 176 50 10 39
93 Blake Biondi Hermantown (USHS) C 6'0 191 31 47 95
                 
HM Joel Blomqvist Karpat (SM Liiga Jr.) G 6'1 182 34 1.66 .931
HM Calle Clang Rogle (SWE J20) G 6'2 194 34 2.64 .913
HM Tristen Robins Saskatoon (WHL) RW 5'10 176 62 33 73
HM Ryder Rolston Waterloo (USHL) RW 6'1 175 42 16 33
HM Christoffer Sedoff Red Deer (WHL) D 6'1 190 61 5 19
HM Bogdan Trineyev Moscow (MHL) RW 6'3 198 36 12 26
HM William Villeneuve Saint John (QMJHL) D 6'1 175 64 9 58
 

 

 